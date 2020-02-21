Bill Barr, the U.S. attorney general, declared in an interview that the president’s tweets regarding legal cases had made it “impossible for me to do my job and to assure the courts and the prosecutors in the department that we’re doing our work with integrity,” and that he “was not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody.” More recently it’s said that he’s threatened to resign if the tweets continue.
The immediate cause of Barr’s remarks was an incident in his department in which four prosecutors withdrew from a case in protest at being forced to change their sentencing recommendations for Roger North, an old friend of President Donald Trump. The pressure was applied by Mr. Barr himself, following tweets the previous day by the president, who angrily criticized what he saw as the excessive severity of those sentencing recommendations
Some reports of Barr’s interview described him as “declaring his independence” and “openly defying the president.” He was attacked on Fox News by Lou Dobbs, who said, “I am so disappointed in Bill Barr.” Many Republicans supported Barr. Mitch McConnell was quoted as saying, “If the attorney general says (the tweets) are getting in the way of doing his job, maybe the president should listen,” and Lindsey Graham asserted that the attorney general was “the right man at the right time to reform the department and stand up for the rule of law.”
Many commentators have had a different response. They think that Barr, however annoyed he was by the exposure of his obedience to Trump’s wishes, was basically trying to distract us from what he had done and create an illusion of his independence from Trump; all in an effort to fend off a DOJ staff rebellion (over 2,000 ex-employees of the DOJ have signed a petition calling for Barr to resign) and quell the public’s alarm at his behavior.
Since he became attorney general, Barr has consistently done whatever Trump has wanted him to. That’s hardly surprising since he stated in the document he submitted to the White House before becoming the AG that he believes that the president has unlimited authority to do whatever he wishes.
When the Mueller Report were submitted to him, Barr delayed submitting it to Congress and then issued a summary of the report that declared Trump to be exonerated of both collusion and obstruction of justice, which clearly misrepresented the report’s intent.
There’s reason to think that Barr intervened in the Southern District of New York Attorney’s Office’s investigation of Trump’s hush-money payments to women with whom he had had extramarital sex, in order to prevent the indictment of Trump organization officials involved in the scheme and make Michael Cohen the sole guilty party.
Barr initiated a review of the origins of the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, an action that Trump had repeatedly called for. Then, when the DOJ’s inspector general found nothing amiss in the initiation of that investigation, Barr challenged the IG’s findings.
He followed up on Trump’s delusional beliefs that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that hacked Democratic emails and that Hunter Biden’s job with a Ukrainian gas company was a result of corruption, by traveling around the world seeking evidence to verify them. And Barr recently revealed that he now has a channel of communication with Rudy Giuliani, the lawyer (under criminal investigation) who has been trying to substantiate those debunked conspiracy theories.
When a whistleblower complained of Trump’s attempt to extort campaign assistance from Ukraine, Barr refused to forward that complaint to Congress. Then, as evidence mounted, he refused to appoint a special investigator, forcing House committees to uncover the facts and pursue impeachment.
At the beginning of this month, in an unprecedented action, Barr installed a group of lawyers in the DOJ who will deal with national security cases of political sensitivity and be empowered to overrule the department’s professional prosecutors. They have already been instructed to review the conviction of Michael Flynn. Trump has long attempted to discredit the conviction of his friend Flynn.
Then there’s the tangled case of Andrew McCabe. McCabe had been acting director of the FBI upon the firing of James Comey. He was involved in the early stages of the FBI’s examination of Russia’s influence on the 2016 election and the issue of Hillary Clinton’s emails. Trump has relentlessly attacked McCabe, has contrived to get him fired from his FBI position just before he was eligible for retirement benefits, and urged that criminal charges be brought against him.
Barr has supported the criminal investigation of McCabe conducted in the Washington, D.C., federal prosecutor’s office, headed by Jessie Liu. McCabe was suspected of leaking information and lying to the department’s inspector general. A grand jury was convened, but failed to deliver an indictment — an extremely unusual event, since grand juries almost always return an indictment. But the investigation continued, and last September it was hinted that an indictment was forthcoming. Finally, on Feb. 7, after stringing McCabe along for two years, it was announced that no charges would be brought.
Some thought this to be another gesture of independence by the DOJ, but it’s not that simple. Liu oversaw not only the investigation of McCabe, but also the Roger Stone case. She was regarded by her staff prosecutors as someone who would protect them against political meddling.
Liu was well known to Trump, and in December of 2019, he promised her a top job at the Treasury Department. According to the New York Times, Barr then “maneuvered to get her out of (the Washington prosecutor’s office) and install a longtime close aide (Tim Shea) in her place a few weeks before the sentencing (of Stone).” Barr apparently wished to have a more obedient person in the Washington office to do his bidding; or should I say, Trump’s bidding.
Only a few days before Liu’s Senate confirmation hearing for the Treasury job, Trump rescinded the nomination, apparently as punishment for her failure to help Stone and indict McCabe.
In all of this mess, we mustn’t lose sight of the overriding issue. As the petition of ex-DOJ employees reminds us, “Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies.”
An autocracy is just what Trump and his stooges — like Barr — are trying to create.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.