Outside of Idaho, I have more friends and acquaintances from Texas than any other state in the Union. Given that Texas is a long ways from Idaho, and known to be almost as conservative as our notoriously red state, how is that possible for a “liberal” like me?
It’s not because our states have panhandles in common, although driving northern Texas with my daughter years ago when the wildflowers were blooming rivals the omnipresent beauty of Idaho’s panhandle. My fondness for Texans also doesn’t come from my love of visiting other countries, although there are times when I have thought the Lone Star State was a foreign nation.
The connection actually began years ago when I attended a student leaders’ conference in Washington, D.C. By happenstance, I sat on the bus to the hotel with another delegate, Fred McClure, who was the student body president at Texas A&M. He was warm and engaging, and we conversed all the way to the hotel where we parted ways.
It turned out the hotel was completely overbooked, and they were placing guests four deep in rooms with two beds. You were literally sleeping with strangers. A hotel would only try that stunt on students.
I was not a happy camper as I proceeded to my room where I met two roommates who were from New York City; actually, they were from a borough there where people talk like neurotic machine guns. It was impossible to get a word in edgewise, and I can carry a conversation.
At midnight, I fell asleep with a splitting headache knowing only that my future bedmate was from Detroit. My “partner” rolled in around 2 a.m. After banging around the room, he flopped into bed, reached over and goosed me on a cheek that wasn’t on my face and said, “How are you doing cutie?” before passing out.
This Idaho boy went on homophobic alert for the next five hours as I fought off a soused man. He wasn’t purposefully making advances, but he kept rolling over in his unshaved stupor trying to embrace me ad nauseam. I gained empathy that night for all spouses dealing with partners who come home skunk-drunk to fall in bed.
I arose early the next morning not having slept another wink, showered off the grunge and staggered down to the hotel restaurant. There I saw Texas Fred looking bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. He saw me and without hesitation said, “What happened to you? You look like hell.” Fred typically gets right to the point.
After hearing my tale of woe, Fred said, “There’s no one in my room and I have an extra bed. You want to come bunk with me?” I broke the world record in the 50-yard dash to retrieve my luggage. Detroit was still snoring like a lion when I tiptoed from that room. Fred and I have become lifelong friends, and I like to tell people our bond began the day he saved me from a butt-pinching guy from Detroit.
We stayed in touch and, like me, Fred attended law school. He married Harriet, and they had two children. Fred eventually moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked as Texas Sen. John Tower’s legislative director, followed by a stint in Senate Legislative Affairs for the Reagan White House and as director of legislative affairs for the first Bush Presidency, etc. The man’s had quite a career.
Fast forward 30 years later when Fred sent me an invitation to his 50th birthday party being celebrated in the Yucatan. I would have attended if I had been computer savvy enough to be able to open his attached invitation.
The first gathering of approximately 50 of Fred’s friends was such a hit he decided to continue the tradition, and I was invited again. Seventeen years later, I have attended at least a dozen of these yearly events (called PDCs for Playa Del Carmen). Ten to 15 people attend nowadays, and I count 20 people from Texas as friends due to these gatherings. I’m one of the rare foreign birds in attendance who doesn’t use the word y’all in every third sentence.
Those outings are not my only connection to longhorn country. Michael Gallagher (the past acting president of Idaho State University) and Flo were Texans. Anyone who has the good fortune to know them cried the day Flo died at the hand of a gun toting stranger on a rampage. She was salt of the earth and Mike still is, and they enriched Pocatello with their presence. Flo compelled you to laugh at life, and I hope to encounter her jovial spirit again someday.
My love affair goes deeper as a great friend from Nevada is a Texan and a chili cooking master. Another soulful connection I met in Coeur d’ Alene is Texas bred and a computer wizard. The things I have noticed about all of these Lone Star folks are their keen intelligence and gregarious embracement of life. Hang with Texans, and I promise you will laugh until your guts hurt. Most I have met also have the capacity to drink a Rio Grande River worth of bourbon during any fiesta.
The fine gentlemen I have verbally jousted with on powdery sand beaches lean heavily Republican. Within the gatherings, I have met a future Congressman, a wildcatter, fellow lawyers, an engineer, ex-military including pilots, a real estate investor, a stock broker, businessmen, a butcher and a doctor; it’s a diverse group.
The crowd’s political views range from somewhere to the right of Rush Limbaugh, to one beleaguered soul arguably left of Bernie Sanders, with a whole lot of middle-grounders. There are some Trump fans in the “club,” but most seem to be holding their noses where he is concerned due to the partisan benefits garnered from a Republican presidency.
The participants to these outings generally discuss politics in a civil manner. They disagree on many subjects, but the robust conversations are respectful, and most of them acknowledge the problems could be solved by working together.
If tasked to fix something, my Texas friends would identify the issues and work to find a solution. Politicians used to do that in Congress, and our country needs more of that discourse in order to solve pressing national concerns.
The polarization stifling America’s federal government is killing progress. As Rodney King, a man who was brutally beaten by the Los Angeles Police Department, said, “I just want to say ... we all can get along. ... We just gotta. I mean, we’re all stuck here for a while. ... Let’s try to work it out.” Wise conciliatory words from a man who rightfully could have been polarized with hatred.
In closing, lest you think I’m overrating Texan’ civility, I assure you their dialogue can break down. Don’t insult their mothers, and if they are discussing football don’t denigrate one of their programs, or you will be barbecued Texas style. Being “Tater” from Idaho, I have learned that is one topic where you best not cross the line if you want to avoid the proverbial grill.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.