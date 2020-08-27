Recently, our sky was polluted with smoke from California scrub brush fires. The actual fires were hundreds of miles away and yet the filth affected our own neighborhood. Likewise the Democratic convention, four days of inflammatory, America-is-evil hyperbole, took place far away and yet we suffered through it way out here in East Idaho.
The smoke from California fires hid my view of the majestic hills and mountains around us. The air quality made me gag. It was downright unhealthy. The shining sun burned in a pallid orange hue. But I knew the mountains were still really there. I knew the sky was actually blue and our sun was a shining star. I knew the smoke was just a passing, nasty phenomena that would be cleared away in due time, but it was depressing at the time.
Likewise, Democrats and their media minions strove to depress, divide and slander Americans and America as being so evil that you and I should be ashamed to fly our flag, sing our anthem, stand hand on heart for our Pledge or pray for God to bless America. An odd mixture of uber privileged limousine liberals, actors, media minions and a collection of disturbed nonconformist want to hide the beauty, extinguish the hope and purge the history of the unequalled success that is the United States of America.
Among the many ironies is the fact that these folks can only denigrate the U.S.A. because they are Americans. I have lived where a plastic bucket, a machete and shoes put one safely above the poverty line. Protests there are met with machine gunfire, burned villages and rapes. Our looters and anarchists enjoy cellphones, legal protections and cars thanks to the systems they riot against now.
Do we have our own fires and smoke here in East Idaho? Yes we do, and it is important that we put them out and work to see the root causes are extinguished, be it corruption, crime, injustice or racism. But when there is a fire here in Idaho we don’t ignore it or brush it off with a lie that it’s not happening. A fire is a fire. A riot is a riot. Burning buildings and assaults, are not peaceful protests protected by the Bill of Rights. Looting is not a form of reparations. Allowing mobs to force police out of their precincts while stoning them and blinding them with lasers is not the time to defund the police. Failure to control or even acknowledge rampant black on black murders does not show that black lives matter to Democratic run cities.
This week the smoke will clear. Sun will shine through again. The foul smoke from the Democratic convention will blow over. Few people watched it anyway. But make no mistake, the fires of hate for America and America’s institutions and values are still raging in the Democratic Party. The Democratic platform is a series of fire-starting, destructive lightening bolts that would burn down the U.S.A. leaving a Venezuela-like waste land. Their leaders are arsonists who have flipped on every value, policy and position they have ever claimed to hold.
Which brings us to the leader of the Democratic fire brigade, old Joe. Joe Biden should be playing with his grandchildren (all of them), not playing like he can be president. He’s not a fire starter. He’s certainly not a smoke-jumping firefighter any more, if he ever was. No, Vice President Biden is just a passive fire break that the flames of his radical party have already jumped over and bypassed. He’s not fire. He’s not even smoke. He’s just an irrelevant breath of bad air.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations. These days you will find Entrikin substitute teaching, volunteering with the Girl Scouts and playing with his many grandchildren.