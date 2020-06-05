Opinion writers often function as armchair quarterbacks. We espouse positions hoping to influence or sway public perception, but frequently lack personal experience regarding our subject matter. The same can be said for those who write letters to the editor.
The writers I find most persuasive do their homework and have their facts straight when they make armchair calls. Having read the vitriol in many a “Sant” rant in the Idaho State Journal over the years, I do not find this kind of writer persuasive. When you start a letter by attacking a “black” columnist, you have already said too much and so little.
Mean-spirited writing rarely persuades, and some writers strike me as rattlesnakes waiting in the weeds. They seek to insert venom but rarely move readers to their point of view.
The column in last Sunday’s newspaper by Stephen Hartgen titled "What about the real victim in the Edmo sex-change ruling?" was not persuasive for many reasons. Let me preface my review of this column with a few personal observations.
As a child, I endured sexual abuse. That perpetrator never spent a day in jail and has been dead for many years. I harbor no fondness for pedophiles, and if I could do it over again (not the sexual abuse) I would see that person put in jail for as many years as an objective judge found the facts warranted.
However, once that individual was placed in prison, I would expect the inmate to be given appropriate medical treatment when needed. The inmate’s criminal conduct and his victim’s suffering, and Mr. Hartgen’s and my mutual disdain for child abusers, would and should be irrelevant to the determination of whether the inmate is entitled to medical care.
My next qualifier is that I know Federal District Judge Lynn Winmill personally and professionally. This 1977 Harvard law school graduate is from Southeast Idaho, and he made the initial call as to whether Adree Edmo’s medical condition warranted the state providing sex-change surgery. That decision was based upon a detailed review of all of the evidence by a highly qualified jurist.
I tried several cases before Judge Winmill when he was a state court judge and attest that he exhibited keen intellect and studied consideration of every decision he made in order to be fair. If I had a criticism of the judge it would be that he perhaps tried too hard to be just at times when life isn’t always fair. If that’s a character flaw, it’s certainly one I can live with in someone who renders judgment upon others.
Poll the Idaho State Bar and any lawyer whose opinion you value, and you will find Judge Winmill commands the respect of virtually all attorneys in Idaho. When he was appointed to be a federal judge he received a “well qualified” rating from the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary — the highest rating given. During his 25 years on the Federal Bench, he has distinguished himself repeatedly with well-written decisions in complex cases that are respected by the Judiciary and the Idaho State Bar.
The decision Judge Winmill made in the Edmo case was reviewed through the 9th Circuit without being overturned. It made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court where a 7-2 decision found no merit in staying the action to proceed with the surgery. There are those who contend the 9th Circuit is liberal, but that’s not an adjective used these days to describe the United States Supreme Court.
Without discussing Judge Winmill’s exemplary career, Mr. Hartgen poses that it’s too bad we can’t remove him from the Federal Bench, claiming he acted like some kind of king or god. With that kind of deep factual analysis, shouldn’t all those conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court who essentially upheld his decision also be removed?
Mr. Hartgen’s column discusses the reasons why judges are insulated from removal because they have to make decisions that will not always be popular with the public. It stands to reason that being a judge is not about winning a popularity poll. They need to be able to independently review the evidence that comes before them in each case and apply the law. Subsequent courts, including the highest in the land, found no reason to disagree with Winmill’s decision. The judge performed his duty, and he made a decision that he knew would not win him a popularity contest, and it has withstood the ultimate test of appellate scrutiny.
Given that we are talking about sex-change surgery, I recognize Winmillll’s decision may not resonate or be popular with others, nor perhaps my opinion supporting his integrity in this column, but he is an exemplary judge who acted with courage. Those who actually know Lynn Winmill will acknowledge he is not someone who believes they are a king or god.
Without having all of the evidence before us, it is impossible to know all factors that influenced the court’s decision; you are not going to get that kind of detail in a newspaper column. However, the information published suggests Judge Winmill had to consider extreme facts. Adree Edmo suffers from gender dysphoria so severe that she twice attempted self-castration. Mr. Hartgen glosses over that fact by calling it self-mutilation.
Apparently being so conflicted by your biological sex and gender identity that you try to castrate yourself twice is insignificant, and pedophiles do not deserve medical treatment even if a doctor provided persuasive testimony to the court that it was in the best interest of the inmate.
News flash, Mr. Hartgen: Virtually all prisoners leave victims in their tracks; that’s the nature of criminal conduct, but it has no relevance to subsequent determinations regarding the need for medical care once a person has been incarcerated.
Judge Winmill knew when he took office that he would be called upon to make tough decisions. He has served honorably in that capacity for many years and is highly respected for his competence and fairness. Calling for his removal for wasting taxpayer money is offensive grandstanding from an armchair quarterback who struck like a rattler through unjustified character assassination.
Given my irrelevant personal journey, I can assure you I am no fan of Edmo’s criminal behavior. However, more taxpayer money was wasted fighting this losing crusade than will be spent for the surgery in a case ruled upon by an outstanding jurist who had all of the facts.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.