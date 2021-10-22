The last time I checked, we are all scheduled to die. To my knowledge, there is no reported case of immortality that has occurred during human history. People remain in our memories and notables make it into history books, but they died as well — no one remains forever parked in the lucky-to-be-alive space.
The upshot of this reality is that procrastinators should get their papers in order. Documents like wills, trusts, living wills, POST (physician orders for scope of treatment) and DNRs (do not resuscitate directives) can be completed by anyone over the age of 18. Completing these documents can be unsettling, but the alternative reality can be a mess if you don’t have clear instructions regarding disposition of your property and health care wishes.
COVID-19 deaths aside, many people I know have been dying in recent months. There have been a myriad of causes, but this has primarily been due to the realities of aging. None of us know if we have another day to live, a week or years, and given my share of hard-living exploits, I now consider each day a gift.
This isn’t a column being written by a lawyer seeking work. I don’t do the kind of paperwork I am advocating that you obtain; it is not my cup of tea.
That said, why should you have a will or a trust document? To put it succinctly, so that people you trust handle your affairs, and so that the property you worked hard to accumulate is dispersed as you intended.
How many readers actually know exactly what happens to their property if you haven’t done a will or trust? There is an intestate schedule (dying without a will) provided by Idaho law directing how property is allocated to your heirs, but do you want the government making these calls? Further, if you have no heirs, your money will escheat (be transferred) to the government.
Most of us want our families benefited if we have prospered in life, but you may also have special gifts you want to make; doing proper paperwork ensures that outcome.
Numerous people have called me over the years concerned about the process to probate an estate. It’s not hard, folks, nor expensive in most instances. It is best to retain a lawyer to prepare the necessary documents, and at the time of death that attorney or another lawyer will file the papers to have your designated representative appointed by the court. That person will marshal your assets, notify creditors to resolve and cut off claims, and then distribute your property (including deeding) according to your wishes.
None of this is rocket science, but proper paperwork reduces stress and provides clarity for those you love and want benefited by your success.
Moving on to another critical part of this process — health care directives! If you don’t end up being a “lucky” person whose life ends quickly by accident or perhaps a heart attack, you may face a prolonged death process. Having read a book about the ways the majority of people die (it wasn’t a lively read), most exit options aren’t pretty.
I don’t fear death, but I do abhor the processes that can occur in our health system if you fail to execute paperwork before becoming incapacitated to the level you can no longer convey your wishes. American medical care is absurdly expensive, and the profession capably prolongs life without quality.
Failing to execute proper documents will increase the odds that there won’t be an estate to be dispensed at the end of your life, if you get my drift, not that this is the intent of those rendering treatment. Some of you may enjoy experiencing a bevy of procedures to sustain life that lacks hope of regaining future quality, but I don’t happen to be one of them.
People can experience profound indignities before death when they do not have clear medical directives. It is a simple process to execute a living will and a POST form with do not resuscitate instructions if that is what you prefer. These kinds of documents are easily obtained and do not require a lawyer to complete, but your physician will have to sign your POST form, and I recommend you obtain one while you are healthy in mind and body.
Miracles happen, and birth is one of them, but with that entry comes the inevitable departure. Why not make sure your wishes (financially and medically) are honored by having proper paperwork? There is a cost upfront, but that is cheap in comparison to what can happen when you lack a proper exit plan.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.