Most Americans are pleased to think of our country as ”the exceptional nation,” in Ronald Reagan’s memorable words, “a shining city on a hill.” With a Constitution wisely created and with well-established norms and guard rails of governing practice, we’ve seemed to justify that assessment. Immigrants eager for a better life have seen us as a land of opportunity. Others have admired our democratic ideals — liberty and justice for all, assured by a government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Not that we’ve managed always to live up to those ideals, but we’ve seen gradual, if uneven, progress toward a “more (nearly) perfect union.”
In “the American century,” we became the power seeking to spread democracy throughout the world. We overcame the Axis powers in World War II and then created a number of international institutions that have benefited others as well as ourselves. We became the muscular big brother for the free world.
And in that American century, we created an impressively large middle class — as a real democracy should.
Given all this, we’ve been proud to declare, “This is who we are.”
But look at us just now and it’s not the same America. (Set aside for the moment the devastating effects of the ill-managed, disastrous coronavirus pandemic.) Since 2016, much of the free world regards our “city on a hill” as considerably dimmed. They see us less responsible to our friends, withdrawing into isolationism. They look at our troubled nation, wondering, “What is happening to the trusted Americans?” To outsiders, it appears we’ve lost our way.
At home, those with clear eyes see with growing alarm that our democracy is suffering serious neglect, that it is more fragile, more vulnerable than most of us had thought possible. It’s as if our national “immune system” is failing. The recent and currently burning woods of the American West are a metaphor for the larger danger we face.
The signs of a faltering, dysfunctional polity are all around. Without elaboration, here’s a brief sampling:
• A government (both parties) badly corrupted by big money and greed, by corporate lobbyists and campaign mega-donors, resulting in obscene levels of income disparity; a government that not only fails to address this problem but exacerbates it; a citizenry that fails to punish its representatives for such corrupt or spineless neglect.
• A struggling, increasingly disgruntled middle class losing ground, leaving ordinary people feeling disrespected and abandoned; more citizens living in poverty than in any other developed western nation.
• A citizenry that, with good reason, has lost faith in its government. Many just wash their hands of democratic participation altogether; others want to burn down the building and turn blindly to demagogues for help. Fewer than two out of three citizens bother to vote (or are not allowed).
• A dysfunctional, extremist government — and a citizenry — so irrationally and sharply divided on tribal and ideological lines that the nation’s biggest problems — global warming, health care, immigration, crumbling infrastructure, income inequality — continue unaddressed.
• Newly resurgent racism, xenophobia and white nationalism, all fomenting division, ugliness and violence in our midst.
• A citizenry that increasingly gets its information (or rather DISinformation) from narrow social media platforms and some largely unobjective, highly partisan cable news outlets rather than from reliable news sources, making evidence-based, rational political discourse next to impossible.
These manifestations of a sick democracy grow like cancers.
For nearly four years, with unbelief, we have endured the Trump presidency. With an iron grip on his party, Donald Trump has selfishly magnified and exploited our discontents. Far from being the statesmanlike healer we desperately need, Trump has been and is the polar opposite.
For the responsibility of the presidency is more than simply flexing momentary political muscle. It requires a longer view of what is good for the country — and for not just the president’s partisans but for all the people. The president is the face of America, at home and abroad; he represents who we are. He sets the tone for our national life. His words and actions have immense power to lift us to a better version of ourselves in pursuit of our ideals or, conversely, to evoke our darker propensities.
The Trump modus operandi from the outset has taken us further into the darkness. He sees life as a zero sum game of winners by whatever devious means, and losers, despicable suckers. Accordingly he has consistently attempted to divide Americans, to build a political base by sowing seeds of disrespect and discord among us. That has meant tacitly approving xenophobia, racism and white supremacy, pandering to our worst instincts of prejudice, fear, selfishness and greed. That has meant lying over and over and over without shame (20,000 times at least during his presidency, according to the Washington Post’s running tally). Over and over with his tweets he has appealed to ignorance, attacking science, denying evidence, scorning reason. Is this the face of a democratic America we can be proud of, an America that can endure?
And talk about a frontal assault on democracy — Trump and his crowd are attempting to subvert its very cornerstone, confidence in our free and fair elections. Who would have believed that an American president would be trying zealously to persuade the public that the results of our presidential election process are not to be accepted unless he wins. Or that he along with Republican governors and legislatures across the country, without apology, would be adopting multiple measures to suppress voting by non-white and lower income Americans. Sadly, that’s what the GOP is stooping to.
In 2016, this fraud, this sham self-proclaimed (but oft bankrupt) “business genius,” this hollow huckster whose achievement consists mainly of gaming the system and selling his brand, managed to get barely enough votes in crucial places from disillusioned people to be elected our president. Well, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on ME!” Look in the mirror, Idaho.
This consequential election will give us a decided answer to the questions, “Who have we become?” “Is America really no better than this?” If an Electoral College majority should prove willing for reasons, expedient or otherwise, to further weaken democracy by abandoning rational thinking, principle and decency, then the conclusion will be clear — and we’ll have to own it: We’ll know unequivocally that we’ve embraced the darker side and in fact deserve no better than the chaos we’re now mired in.
