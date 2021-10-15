The simplified answer to this question is, yes, there are bad dogs, but more often than not what one encounters are poorly trained pets owned by irresponsible people.
I waited six months to write this column in order to cool off. I needed that much time after my daughter and I were charged by a pit bull in Reno last April. We were attacked while walking my only grandchild, Ruby, my daughter’s cocker spaniel.
Having bought her first home, Chelsey and I were taking a virgin walk together in her neighborhood. We passed a nearby house when we encountered two large dogs excitedly racing back and forth in a yard with a low-level metal fence. A massive pit bull instantly leapt at the fence, landed midway on its stomach on top of the fence and scrambled over the top to come charging at us.
Chelsey, a small sprite, managed to swoop Ruby up to try and protect her dog from this barreling freight train. I instinctively moved between them trying to divert the dog, but it came around and started snapping upward at Ruby. I kicked the pit bull away several times (it was not going to be deterred) as Chelsey spun about trying equally to keep it from latching onto her treasured pet — we were yelling for help.
It seemed forever, but people quickly opened a tall wooden gate on the other side of the house and came racing out — they were barbecuing. A man ran up and grabbed at the pit bull as he barked at us, “Were you the people who called animal control last week saying my dog was running loose?”
By the time he had collared the dog, my daughter and I, with adrenaline charged systems, actually kept our cool and said no, but we wanted to ask this person if he had a brain capable of deductive reasoning. He grudgingly conceded that perhaps his fence wasn’t adequate for the size of his dogs.
When I was in law school, we studied the legal principle that every dog theoretically gets one bite, but that proposition isn’t the law in Idaho and has been rejected in numerous jurisdictions. If you want to read Idaho’s detailed statute regarding responsibility for dog bites, it can be found at Idaho Code 25-2810. It’s not strict liability as there are exceptions for trespassers, attackers and those who provoke dogs, but it does provide a broad base for owner liability for vicious animals.
I have represented several people who have been severely injured by dog bites from animals that weren’t restrained, and it wasn’t a first chomp. Substantial monies were paid by their insurance companies due to the pet owner’s negligent behavior, but that doesn’t fix the wounds and permanent scars savage dog attacks inflict. If I were a judge, those owners, after a second incident, would be spending time in jail to think about their need for responsible pet management.
From the time I was a small child, I learned that irresponsible dog owners are common. We had neighbors who let their dog bray all night long when I was a child. They were generally violent jerks in other instances (macho owners and aggressive dogs often seem to be paired), so no one wanted to call the police or animal enforcement, and we all lost considerable sleep.
Where I live now there is a dog located downhill and a considerable distance away that howls forlornly at all hours of the day and night, disturbing me and my neighbors. Sigh — it’s probably time to start a dog war with a crappy distant neighbor over their inconsiderate behavior.
A fair question for owners who do not properly control biting or howling dogs is "why do you have a pet?" If you don’t have time for the animal, and if you don’t know or aren’t interested in learning how to properly train your dogs, do us all a favor and give them away.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.