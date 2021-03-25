Idaho Gov. Brad Little was confronted about immigration last Tuesday. It was in a telephone town hall. His response displayed the skill it takes to be a successful politician.
It also made me wonder whether there can be value in being more direct.
The teleconference, organized by the Idaho AARP, has been held every other Tuesday morning this past year to update listeners on the coronavirus pandemic here. The regular event attracts questions from political activists.
One caller, a woman from Boise, said, “I know that there’s been a lot of people transported across the country that have crossed the border, the Mexican border. And I am wondering, are we designated to receive a lot of those people or what? I know the government is paying every state a certain amount of money to receive illegals. I’m wondering if we’re just going to receive flocks of these people coming across with nowhere to go and nowhere to put ‘em.”
A less astute politician might have said bluntly that no such program existed. That’s because it doesn’t except in the cyber-realm of hers and others’ conspiracy theories.
The governor is kind, however. He also didn’t get to be governor by being blunt.
He responded, “I’m not familiar with that program at all. I do know generally when revenue comes into the state and I have no familiarity with any program like that. I do know if people are coming in, whether they’re permitted ... there are very strict protocols on that. ... I don’t know of any program that matches up with alien residents coming into Idaho.”
“Hmmmm. Oh! I heard that the government is paying each state a certain amount to receive…,” the Boise woman commented, not completing the sentence.
“I know nothing of that,” said the governor.
“OK,” said the woman. She did not sound entirely convinced.
That Idaho’s governor goes out of his way to avoid offending people is no act. He is an exceptionally kind person.
The Boise woman’s other question, about when stores were going to quit “mandating” wearing face masks to enter the businesses, indicated she’s to the right on the political spectrum. She’s potentially one who could vote for the governor. That’s someone he works hard not to offend.
Gov. Little was perfectly honest when he said he “wasn’t familiar” with a program by the federal government to pay Idaho, and every other state, to receive illegal immigrants. No such program exists. The governor would certainly know if it did.
Little laid that truth on the woman very gently.
I couldn't help but wonder whether the good governor, by his kindness, was enabling the caller’s self-deception. The Boise woman appeared long on certainty but short on a clear understanding of issues she worried about.
Everyone’s mind works differently. Some work better than others. It’s not always easy to understand complex systems.
Vicious lies have a way of getting started, though. Then they sprint through society with amazing speed while the truth struggles to leave the starting line.
Attacks on immigrants based on false conspiracy theories trade on that tiny truth. Such attacks, sadly, are increasing. The consequences, for both the victims and the perpetrators, are tragic.
Conspiracy theories can seem laughable. The humor fades pretty fast, though, when someone shows up at a pizza parlor to save fictional children from non-existent pedophilia and starts firing his assault rifle into a building full of families enjoying supper.
Who really believes the coronavirus is just cover for 5G technology to let the government microchip everyone? That’s a joke, right? It’s not so funny when one certain it’s true sets fire to the power and communication controls at cellphone towers and a 911 call can’t go through.
Is the false conspiracy theory the problem? Or, rather, is it the certainty of some that the conspiracy is real? And does that certainty exist because nobody’s ever directly challenged it?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.