With the division that exists within our country and the misleading information thrown out by all sides, I became curious as to what the uproar is truly all about when someone freely mentions the word “socialist,” and I did some research. As the primary topic of this article is about that “evil” un-American political system called “socialism,” I am asking that you try to read this with an open mind without any political leanings.
There are numerous lengthy conflicting explanations describing capitalism and socialism. Briefly, under capitalism, private individuals or businesses own capital goods and the economy is controlled by the markets. Under socialism, the government — rather than individuals or businesses — owns and controls major industries, and the economy is planned centrally with the government the main provider of goods and services.
Implementing either system in its purest form generally results in the following. Unrestricted capitalism leads to uncontrolled greed and exploitation, and it tends to create a society of only winners and losers without a middle ground. In a capitalist country, the focus is on profits over everything else, even the common good of its citizens. Unrestricted socialism diverts so much of the nation’s capital into taxes and services that personal initiative is difficult to execute. In a socialist country, the public is seen to be more important, and social welfare is a major priority; however, individual growth and economic success is greatly challenged.
If one had to choose one system to embrace, it’s not clear as to which system would be the most successful.
The reality, as actually demonstrated here in the USA, as well as in other countries in the world, is that having a blend of both systems results in a robust economy and a good standard of living. The challenge for the country is to establish the right mix of programs that allows for the success of private businesses and provides for the common welfare of its citizens.
Where do we stand in the USA? Are we a pure capitalist government? The simple answer is no, although we do lean primarily toward capitalism. In the USA, we have numerous “socialist” type programs with some created by the Democrats and some by the Republicans.
To start, I’ll list five of the worlds largest “socialist” programs that are here in the USA:
• The Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, popularly called the G.I. Bill. This program is still in effect for all veterans.
• The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 funded the Interstate Highway System. This program is still in effect.
• In October 2008, the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) was enacted. It authorized government expenditure of $700 billion to buy up “toxic assets” choking the financial system.
• From 2008 on, the federal government poured $200 billion into Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to rescue and then nationalize them.
• The Social Security Administration, an independent agency of the federal government, was established in 1935.
To continue the following can also be looked upon as socialist:
• Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, public housing, public defenders
• Minimum wage, maximum work hours, child labor laws
• Trade unions
• Energy and utilities subsidies
• Education and child care assistance
• Unemployment program
• Antitrust laws
• Earned Income Tax Credit
• Government provided services, e.g., sanitation, water quality, roads, libraries, parks, beaches, schools, monuments, public transportation
• Regulatory agencies: Internal Revenue Service, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• PBS, NPR, Federal Emergency Management Agency, United States Department of Agriculture, National Weather Service, Peace Corps
Another large group of “socialist” programs involves agriculture. The government protects farmers against fluctuations in prices, revenues and yields. Federal aid for crop farmers is deep and comprehensive. The federal government spends more than $20 billion a year on subsidies for farm businesses. About 39 percent of the nation's 2.1 million farms receive subsidies, with the lion's share of the handouts going to the largest producers of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and rice. These subsidies include: insurance, agriculture risk coverage, price loss coverage, conservation programs, marketing loans, disaster aid, marketing and export promotion, research and other support.
One last program I’ll mention are our public lands. This includes the Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, national parks, memorials and grasslands, and what our states have established. Although many will argue that our public lands could be managed better, it’s great to have what we have as the central and eastern USA and many countries have little public lands available for the use and enjoyment of their citizens. An interesting note is that the current deputy director at the Interior Department and head of the BLM, William Pendley, is a true capitalist, who believes that the government should not own any public lands.
The number of “socialist” type government programs and services is lengthy. From my readings, I have found that scholars would impart that what I have listed wouldn’t be “socialist” but would be described as “government-provided services,” “social programs” or processes to promote “free market” concepts. It gets confusing and arguments arise as to whether or not the “government” or the “people” implement and control the programs, as well as other economic aspects of the programs. Today, many right-wing conservatives claim that any “social program" is socialist, which adds to the confusion and misinformation thrown at us.
The listed programs provide various benefits to us and our challenge is to ensure that they are necessary and managed efficiently and not abused. Examples of abuse exist, but that does not mean a whole program is bad. Also, adding a program like universal health care wouldn’t make our government “socialist.” It would essentially make us a better country. Another side note: The USA gives Israel over $10 million dollars per day for military assistance, which has government subsidized health care. We help pay for it in other countries but don’t provide it at home?
Where countries fail in the implementation of a capitalist or a socialist system or a combined system is when you have corrupt leadership such as the dictatorship in Venezuela, whereby all money is kept by the administration and not distributed for the betterment of businesses or to the people. We, as the citizens of the USA, have a responsibility to ensure our government and its programs are run properly and in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws. Also, over the years, many U.S. corporations have been found to be corrupt. So having regulations to control corporations is oftentimes a good thing to protect the common good. The regulations just need to be appropriate and reasonable.
The Democratic Constitutional Republic of the United States of America (the USA) is a great place because of the blending of our capitalist and socialist programs. Overall I’m not worried that the government of the USA would ever change and become a socialist government. We just need to keep watch. So I ask again: Are all socialist ideas all that bad?
With the upcoming election, it is important to understand that all Republicans are not extreme far right-wing conservative capitalists who are trying to abolish our existing “social programs,” and all Democrats are not far left-wing liberal socialists who are trying to take over corporations. It is our responsibility to know our candidates and their beliefs and pick carefully and then vote wisely, regardless of the candidate’s political party, for the betterment of Idaho and the USA.
Robert Marcinko is a 40-year resident of Idaho who formerly lived in Blackfoot and now resides in Pocatello. He worked for five years for the State of Wyoming and retired after 31 years from the Idaho National Laboratory as an engineer/manager. He has a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in environmental health and a master's degree from the University of Utah in community medicine.