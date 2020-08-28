“The Republican Party doesn’t have a platform. Trump is the platform.” — Mark Shields, syndicated columnist.
Flanked by multiple flags and using the White House as a backdrop, President Donald Trump accepted the nomination of the Republican Party for president of the United States on Thursday night. It is against protocol to stage a political event on White House grounds because the White House belongs to the people, not to any president or political party. The speech was long and low on energy though not lacking appeals to fear regarding the opposition. The president delivered the speech to a large, unmasked crowd apparently indifferent to the pandemic.
Convention speakers during a presidential election year will criticize the opposition and praise their own candidate. The Republican National Convention got off to an extremely vitriolic start, however, with misleading attacks on the Democratic Party as extreme left-wing socialists bringing a new American tyranny. Get your assault rifle, the Democrats are coming. Unfortunately, a young white man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, did just that and killed two people who were protesting a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times. Donald Trump Jr. declared, “It's almost like this election is shaping up to be a church, work and school versus rioting, looting and vandalism." In speech class, that is called the either/or fallacy. There are always alternate choices.
There were attacks on the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, picturing him as a socialist “Trojan horse” who would destroy America as we know it. Donald Trump Jr. suggested that China favors Biden, not because President Trump was “unpredictable,” according to Chinese officials but because possibly Biden had communist leanings himself. Vladimir Putin favors Donald Trump’s reelection. Using the logic of Trump Jr., does that mean President Trump shares Putin’s desire to recreate the old Soviet Union?
Aside from the use of rhetoric reminiscent of Sen. Joe McCarthy and his communist witch hunt in the 1950s, Donald Trump Jr. attacked the wrong person. It is Bernie Sanders who is a social progressive Democrat. Joe Biden is a moderate, against defunding the police and Medicare For All. Sen. Tim Scott gave a more measured speech about policy.
The convention displayed violations of the Hatch Act, which “prohibits all employees in the executive branch of the federal government, except the president and vice president, from engaging in some forms of political activity.” This was evident when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo read an endorsement of President Trump from Jerusalem where Pompeo was involved in diplomatic negotiations. Historian Michael Beschloss echoed former President Barack Obama’s warning that a blatant disregard of such protocol by a president could undermine democracy.
The acceptance speech of Vice President Mike Pence was conventional with Pence supporting four more years of President Trump who would restore law and order. Mike Pence addressed “riots and looting” in the streets, but didn’t mention Jacob Blake. On "CBS This Morning," Gayle King and Anthony Mason noted that the white vigilante from Kenosha toting his semi-automatic rifle walked by police with his hands raised and was initially ignored. What is the message, here?
During the PBS discussions of the convention, Michael Nutter, former mayor of Philadelphia, had a chilling remark, that white and Black Americans wake up to very different realities each day. That is a heartbreaking statement on race relations in modern America.
After an angry speech by Rudy Giuliani suggesting that the Democrats would release a flood of lawlessness and anarchy, President Trump finished the night boasting of his accomplishments and insisting Joe Biden would destroy "American Greatness." We need to define “American greatness.” During his acceptance speech, Trump also claimed he did more for African Americans than any other president since Abraham Lincoln. Did President Trump forget President Harry Truman integrating the military or President Lyndon Johnson signing the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts?
To be honest, I don’t agree with any of President Trump’s politics, and I am hardly unbiased, but I do agree with President Trump when he states this election is one of the most important in U.S. history. Both parties feel the apocalypse is coming if you vote for the other side.
We need a compassionate leader in these dark times, not someone who points to the White House and says, “We’re here and they’re not,” like a bully on a schoolyard.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.