It seems that we have been spared the worst from COVID-19 in Bannock County so far. As with so many other rural communities, we are doing better than the high-density population areas. However, as a country we are not doing so well. On the Memorial Day weekend, we honored the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. In all the wars we have fought since World War II, the U.S. military fatalities were 104,762 — a great loss of lives.
Korean War (1950-1953): 36,574
Vietnam Conflict (1964-1973): 58,220
Selected Military Operations (1980-1996): 358
Persian Gulf War (1990-1991): 2,586
Operation Enduring Freedom (2001-2014): 2,349
Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003-2010): 4,418
Operation New Dawn (2010-2011): 74
Operation Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR] (2014-2019): 93
Operation Freedom's Sentinel (2014-present): 90
Today, the losses from COVID-19 have surpassed the losses of all the wars combined after WWII. The war in Vietnam lasted 16 years and in Afghanistan 19 years. The war against the coronavirus started just over three months ago with the same loss of lives as all the wars over a 70-year period. We have mourned the death of all the military combatants who lost their lives over the 70 years. Yet, many of us are somewhat cavalier about the coronavirus deaths. Why this inconsistency?
I believe there is so much misinformation, deception and conspiracy theories that most people just rely on the news that is easiest to grasp and are happy just to verify their belief system. Because of their bias, they make no attempt to search for the truth. For example, recently there were numerous deceptive comparisons made in the Idaho State Journal that “the U.S. has 45,000 fatalities from traffic accidents every year but we haven’t stopped driving” comparing that to the death from coronavirus. There were 36,120 fatalities in a one-year period in 2019. On March 23, the total number of deaths from coronavirus was 522. Two months later (May 23), we had a death toll of almost 98,000, which translates into approximately 48,500 per month. In other words, we are losing a much larger number of people to coronavirus in one month than to automobile accidents for the whole year. The death rate is about 16.36 times greater from coronavirus. None of the authors in those prior articles attempted to make a fair comparison of the death rates from automobile accidents versus the death rates from coronavirus.
Most scientists predict that we’ll continue to have the current death rate for the next couple months, and if “we” continue to behave “badly” (ignoring social distancing and not wearing masks at appropriate times) the death toll in the fall may well be a staggering number. Just think about it: If we are going to ignore the scientists’ recommendations we may lose as many as 3,000 people per day or 90,000 per month maybe as early as in the fall. 90,000 deaths per month is even larger number than what we experienced any time during WWII or the Civil War. It is time to listen to the scientists and tune out the politics, freedom demonstrators and anti-scientists.
Science cannot solve all our problem but ultimately science is going to get rid of the coronavirus and not politics, freedom demonstrators nor the anti-science proponents. Remember, science has brought us this high standard of living and historically it is higher than ever. We take too much for granted, but everything around us was created through science. If you don’t believe it, just look around you. From the time you get up and off your memory foam mattress and turn on the light and squeeze that toothpaste for your electric toothbrush and turn on the water, turn on the radio or TV, make your coffee, microwave your oatmeal or whatever, toast your bread, turn on your computer, answer and make calls on your phone, you entered the world of science. Neither politics, the freedom demonstrators nor the anti-science proponents contributed to any of these lifestyle elements. For those who don’t believe in science or are anti-science, just consider everything around you and where it had its very beginning.
If we want to win the battle against COVID-19 we have to keep the politics, the freedom demonstrators and the anti-science proponents out of it and take the scientists advice. Unfortunately, the freedom demonstrators think they are fighting for their freedom. They are really just fighting for their selfish interest and are behaving irresponsibly. Our freedom will not survive if we behave so recklessly. The problem is that so many of us do not seem to understand: to protect our freedom, is not just dying on the battlefield but it entails many other things in life including making sacrifices that include “behaving responsibly.” As President John F. Kennedy famously said, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
I am not opposed to opening businesses. But it has to be done right and they need to follow the CDC guidelines. What concerns me the most is that you have huge crowds of people all over the country neglecting social distancing and the wearing of masks. They are the ones who will contribute to the upsurge of COVID-19 and the unnecessary deaths and also prolong the outbreaks of COVID-19. Of course, what can we expect from some of the ill-informed citizenry, who blindly follow the most incompetent president in our history. We can thank the White House for this irresponsible behavior by so many. We need to turn this around and get it right. Let the scientists who are trained in epidemiology figure this out. They are trained and have the schooling (more than in any professions) and have the experience to handle this kind of a viral outbreak. As an engineer, I would not cross a bridge where the design was based on “feel-good hunches.” The bridge I choose to cross would be designed by a licensed professional structural engineer who has the scientific background and engineering knowledge. So let the scientists do their job to solve this COVID-19 challenge. If you are of a certain political persuasion, a freedom demonstrator and/or anti-science proponent, be my guest, cross that bridge where the design was based on “feel good hunches”.
John Jefimoff was a nuclear/mechanical engineer and a project manager with over 30 years experience. He was a consultant engineer for the last nine years before he retired. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran.