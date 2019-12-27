I looked over my column from December 2018 and was surprised to see it could have been the opening paragraph, with revisions, for a column about 2019. Here is a quote from an article published in December of last year.
“It was a tragic year in many ways with mass shootings, devastating fires, smoke-filled skies and a reckless president, under siege from both parties and possibly putting the country under siege, as well. A recent PBS news hour coverage with such different journalists as Mark Shields, a liberal, and Michael Gerson, a conservative, featured a startling bipartisan commentary. Both journalists discussed the inevitability of President Trump’s impeachment after the Robert Mueller investigation concludes, suggesting the Trump administration may be facing the beginning of the end.”
The impeachment came. What happens next is uncertain.
We did have devastating fires, floods, and mass shootings. The threat of climate change is worse than ever, with the Amazon burning and the Arctic and Antarctic losing the equivalent of three Olympic swimming pools of ice every second.
If art offers a source of comfort, Pocatello does have a thriving artistic community with no lack of theater productions, jazz and rock bands, painters, writers and many talented singer-songwriters. I hope everyone saw Geoffrey Bennett’s memorable one-man show, "A Dickens Christmas." recreating Charles Dickens reading from "A Christmas Carol."
Last year, Steve Eaton and Mike Sanders, two of Idaho’s musical treasures, performed a December concert that drew a large enthusiastic crowd. There was a strong feeling of nostalgia and love filling the spacious Mountain View Event Center. Recently, Steve Eaton played a sold-out solo concert at the Yellowstone Hotel that brought back a feeling of camaraderie and the human connection only music can make.
Rail City Jazz, a band that includes everything from Glenn Miller to Albert King in their repertoire, has added saxophonist and vocalist, Alonso Bighorse, to the guest lineup with striking results. Alonso does sensitive interpretations of many Frank Sinatra songs. Soul Full of Blues will perform Jan. 4 at the First National bar. This veteran group featuring Bob Miron on lead guitar, Steve Howard on bass, and Ramona Awes on vocals, continues to deliver strong covers and original songs with their vibrant blues style. Miron will perform a solo acoustic concert on January 11 at Portneuf Valley Brewing. The former all-female band, Hot Flash, is now Flash Drive featuring Luanne Berry on keyboard, fiddle, vocals, Lori Weltz on guitar, vocals, Val Dunn on drums, vocals, and Hans Brinker on bass, vocals. They play at Portneuf Valley Brewing on Jan. 31.
On Feb. 7, Pocatello native Morgan James will release original songs on an album called "Memphis Magnetic." The album mixes pop and soul; preorders are available. The first single from Memphis Magnetic, “I Don’t Mind Waking Up (To a Love This Good)” with three-time Grammy-nominee Ryan Shaw, is currently available online. I have heard it, and it is stunning. Louisiana soul singer Marc Broussard also makes an appearance. According to James regarding the album, “It’s a moment in time captured. I felt like I was a part of the lineage of soul music. My guiding force throughout the record was ‘What would Aretha say? What would Otis say?’ It’s not a retro album or a throwback by any means. This album is me: classic elements, timeless melodies, and lyrics from my soul and experience. We need that right now. We need real music now more than ever.”
There will be a review in a future column, but those who saw Morgan James at the Performing Arts Center will not want to miss Memphis Magnetic. I have to agree, we do need “real music” now more than ever.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.