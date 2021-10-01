“A plague on both your houses.”
That line is spoken by Mercutio in "Romeo and Juliet" when he realizes he has been accidently stabbed while his kinsman, Romeo, is trying to stop a brawl with a feuding family. Mercutio knows the wound is fatal and curses both clans.
I sometimes wonder if Congress deserves the same condemnation.
We have the obstructionist Republicans under Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who often put party above country and think any compromise is treason. McCarthy joined the effort to falsely deny Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. We have the Democrats, some moderate and some progressive, who — with their intense in-fighting — bring to mind the Irish in 1922. After 800 years of English oppression, they finally had a republic and immediately launched a bloody civil war.
There are two major bills before a Congress narrowly controlled by the Democrats. There is no room for disagreement. The first bill for rebuilding the country’s infrastructure has bipartisan support, and the second reconciliation bill, a $3.5 trillion package, remains contentious. The progressive Democrats threaten the passage of the first bill unless the second is included. Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia will only accept $1.5 trillion. At this writing, there is an impasse. It is possible that nothing could be passed, a major defeat for President Joe Biden, and a loss for the country.
I know — this is old news. Here is some more.
There is another major issue: raising the debt ceiling. This allows the American government to pay its debts on money already spent. A default would be catastrophic for America’s good faith and credit and would severely impact other nations, as well. Despite this potential disaster, the debt ceiling, which no other country has except Denmark, is used as a political weapon. Arguing over the yearly budget is one thing, but brinkmanship with the debt ceiling is dangerous.
It is also disturbing when a member of Congress, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, doesn’t seem to understand that the debt ceiling is raised to pay back bills for money already spent, not fund new projects. In a heated exchange on CBS, Sen. Toomey insisted, "It's very frequently that (the debt ceiling) has been passed on a party-line vote and not always bipartisan, but more importantly and fundamentally, it's not about past spending. It's about future spending."
Future spending? Sen. Toomey needs to take an economics class on government budgets and spending limits.
And perhaps Congress should abolish the debt ceiling.
According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congress was set to vote Friday. I hope that at least the infrastructure bill gets passed and the Democrats prepare to fight for the vital larger bill at a later date, but to risk both important pieces of legislation failing due to internal struggles is shortsighted and embarrassing. It would also be unfair to Republicans behind the infrastructure bill to rebuild roads and bridges.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”