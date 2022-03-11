If there were ever doubts about how far to the right Janice McGeachin is willing to go in her campaign to become governor, they vanished when she agreed to give a (recorded) speech to the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Florida. She was one of four elected public officials to participate.
AFPAC was founded in 2020, and is still managed, by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who marched with other racists at Charlottesville, participated in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Congress, and is openly anti-Semitic, homophobic, anti-gay, anti-feminist and anti-black. He advocates stopping non-white immigration in order to maintain the present white demographic majority.
All those invited to speak at the conference were right-wing extremists, as was the audience. When Fuentes spoke, and brought up Russia, there was spontaneous applause and a chant of “Putin! Putin! Putin!” He then said that "the United States is the evil empire in the world … now they're going and saying 'Vladimir Putin is Adolf Hitler,' as if that isn't a good thing — oops, I shouldn't have said that."
A prominent speaker at this year’s AFPAC was U.S. Rep. Margorie Taylor Greene, infamous alt-rightist and conspiracy theorist, who has proposed, for example, that U.S. wild fires were caused by a Jewish space laser. She has been barred from speaking at C-PAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference), which Fuentes and his followers regard as too moderate.
Fuentes also heads up a loosely organized group calling itself “the Groyper Army,” made up of young, white men who share Fuentes’ conviction that current conservatives must be moved further to the right. McGeachin, in her six-minute video speech, congratulated the groypers on the three years of AFPAC, and urged them to "keep up your good work fighting for our country". She made it clear that she joined with AFPAC in believing that many regular Republicans weren’t willing enough to “fight for our freedoms.”
After her appearance at AFPAC, McGeachin was criticized by not just Democrats, but Republicans as well. In a TV interview she was asked whether she knew Nick Fuentes. Her response was, “I don’t know who he is. I’ve never met him.” All she admitted was that, subsequent to the conference, she had looked him up on the internet.
The interviewer pressed her on her opinion of Fuentes’ views, whereupon she grew flustered, refused to answer, and accused her interviewer (and the media in general), of judging her beliefs on the basis of those she associates with; in other words, of assigning “guilt by association.” It was a pathetic defense, since Fuentes obviously invited only like-minded speakers to the conference. Moreover, at that point in the interview she obviously had an opportunity to make it clear that she disagreed with Fuentes on certain issues, perhaps race, or gay people, or women’s rights. Instead, she said nothing.
My own view is that she knew about Fuentes’ views before she accepted the invitation to participate in the conference. What politician would accept an invitation to speak at a national conference without investigating the sponsoring organization, the slate of speakers, etc.? And if McGeachin really knew nothing about AFPAC when she was invited to speak, it would have taken five minutes to google the organization’s name and learn exactly what Fuentes believed in.
As it stands, given her refusal to discuss in what respects, if any, she differs from Fuentes, there are two possible conclusions that can be drawn: either she agrees with his views entirely, or she rejects some of them, but doesn’t want to lose any extremists’ votes here in Idaho by revealing those disagreements. That concealment, needless to say, would constitute a fraud committed against the voters, for it’s a basic principle of democracy that candidates must tell the public what they believe, and accept the consequences if voters believe differently.
On the whole, even as someone living in Idaho, I found it astonishing that my state’s elected lieutenant-governor, campaigning to become the governor, would speak at a political rally of openly anti-Semitic and racist political extremists, and do so with the evident expectation that her appearance there would further her political ambitions.
Admittedly, racial animus simmers just below the surface of much political talk these days, and racist organizations like APPAC hold public conferences quite fearlessly, without serious opposition. Even so, a few decades ago, no savvy politician would have run the risk of seeming to approve of such morally repugnant views, much less actually participate in such gatherings. No doubt we have Trump to thank for this tolerance of racism, since he notoriously said that there were many “fine people” among the Charlottesville neo-Nazi marchers.
One can only hope that McGeachin, despite Trump’s endorsement, will be judged to be too extreme by sensible Idaho Republicans and therefore lose the primary. I can’t help but hope, as well, that it will be a humiliating loss.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.