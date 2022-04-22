I am Anita Hymas and I am running for Bannock County assessor. We moved around a lot when I was younger, eventually settling in Bannock County in 1977. My dad served in the military for 20 years and was a recipient of the Silver Star and a Purple Heart. I have been married for 38 years to my amazing husband, Brian, and we have a wonderful daughter who is the light of our life. We love the outdoors and love Bannock County.
I have worked in the Assessor’s Office for many years and have worn many different hats. I have worked for seven different assessors and I have served as chief deputy assessor for the last nine years under three assessors. I have gained knowledge and experience in all parts of the office. I have seen what does and does not work. I have a firm understanding of what the role of the assessor is.
The assessor is responsible for the valuation of all taxable property in the county. They are responsible for making sure the values are fair and equitable. The assessor is not responsible for how taxes are calculated and has no say in the taxes or the levy rates. Many political candidates run on platforms of lowering taxes. This is not my platform, since that is not a function of an assessor. I would love to see taxes go down, I’m sure we all would, but it would be inappropriate of me to make that promise. What I can promise is a greater push for fair and equitable assessments. That is the work we undertake every year, and our staff is working towards that goal as we speak.
In Idaho, a county assessor is held to a standard (by state statute) for assessing properties. All properties must be brought to actual market value every year. The State Tax Commission conducts a ratio study twice per year, based on the previous year’s sales data. If we are “out of compliance” after the first study of the year, we begin to analyze what needs to change. This is common for any county experiencing a strong real estate market. If we were found to be out of compliance after the second ratio study of the year, the State Tax Commission can step in and adjust values as they see fit. When this happens, property owners lose the right to appeal their values, and will not be notified until tax bills go out. We NEVER want this to happen to Bannock County. As your assessor I will use my experience and knowledge to make sure that we stay in compliance with all properties every year. I have a well- established working relationship with the State Tax Commission.
As the assessor, I will see that our office is always working to improve our customer service. I want to make sure that everyone is heard at any time of the year, not just in June during our busy season. If you come in, we will make sure our appraisal staff and myself are available to help and answer any questions. When changes need to be made, we will outline all available options.
We have many different exemptions available to property owners, defined by Idaho Code 63-602. Homeowners exemptions, developer exemptions and many more. I will ensure that we make every effort to get more information out concerning exemptions and a clear explanation of them to aid the taxpayers.
As your next assessor I will use my experience and knowledge to educate the public and keep them apprised of changes and deadlines in the office. I have seen what happens when we do not communicate with the public properly or in a timely manner. I will make sure that does not happen. I will work to use every method available (e.g., newspapers, social media, mail). I will also make sure that the lines of communication stay intact between title companies, realtors, city officers, other county elected officials and departments. I will ensure that we stay on top of all legislative changes pertaining to our office and see that they are implemented in a correct and timely manner.
Another critical part of our office is the DMV. There have been changes to the DMV made by both the assessor and the Idaho Transportation Department. We have a great DMV staff and great “leads” that help this department run smoothly. As we continue to experience change, we will continue to find solutions and make sure we communicate those to the public. I look forward to implementing positive change for you!
It has been said that I am going to maintain the “status quo” and continue “business as usual”. This is simply not true. As the assessor I will be able to make my own choices and implement my own solutions. I will get the Assessor’s Office on the best track moving forward and provide taxpayers with the fair & equitable assessments you have asked for. A lot of work has been done in the background this past year by our amazing staff. I have a lot of great ideas on how to empower our staff to continue improving the process for the public.
As the assessor I will foster a customer-friendly environment and a place where each employee will want to continue their career for as many years as I have. Please vote on May 17, or vote early (happening now)! You can also go to www.bannockcounty.us and go to the elections page and get more information concerning elections.
Thank you for your support and remember: experience and knowledge really do count!
Anita Hymas is a candidate for Bannock County assessor.