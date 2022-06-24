I find there are few experiences that compare to coming home to furry roommates who hold your heart in their paws. That unconditional love can do more than keep you company, it can give you comfort in many ways. Decreased stress, improved heart health and even help with emotional and social skills are just a few areas this relationship can benefit.
An estimated 68 percent of U.S. households have a pet. But how can humans benefit from having a four-legged companion?
If you’re reading this article, I probably don’t have to tell you the happiness and comfort you get from the affection you share with your furry companion. However, medical studies even show that interacting with these companions decreases levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other medical studies have found that interaction with animals in your life can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support and boost your mood.
Animals can serve as a source of comfort and support. Therapy dogs are particularly effective at providing this type of help. They’re sometimes brought into hospitals or nursing homes to help reduce patients’ stress and anxiety.
Because of these incredible benefits, medical researchers are specifically studying the safety of bringing animals into hospital settings since animals may expose people to more germs. Another study is looking at the safety of bringing dogs to visit children with cancer. Dogs may also aid in the human classroom learning environment. One medical study found that dogs may even help children with ADHD focus their attention.
It's probably no surprise to anyone who has a family pet that children who interact positively with animals showed better social skills and more sharing, cooperation, and volunteering. They also had fewer behavioral problems.
While pets may bring a wide range of health benefits, an animal may not provide positive benefits for everyone. Even though there are studies that suggest early exposure to pets may help protect young children from developing allergies and asthma, for people who are allergic to certain animals, having pets in the home can do more harm than good.
Several years ago, I was struggling with an allergy that kept me awake all night with wheezing, coughing and hacking. It terrified me to think that my beloved furry roommates may be the source of the problem. I went to an allergist who checked me for allergies associated with cats and dogs and they all came back negative. So, what was it?
After months of hacking and coughing (and many sleepless nights) I discovered that the source of my problem was cat litter! Yes, that granular miracle worker which disposes of the incredibly stinky waste odor left behind by your cat!
Come to find out that clay litters emit a dust (even if they claim to be dust free) that may contain elements that cause you or your cat allergies. Fortunately, there are many non-clay-based litters that work well with battling the adverse effects of your cat’s … waste products, without emitting any of the allergy causing dust. After I started using this natural product, which was made of corn, my allergies eventually subsided. Of course, it took about six months for my house to clear itself of all the accumulated clay litter dust before I became completely clear of the allergy symptoms.
Remember that animals can also feel stressed and fatigued. It’s important for kids to be able to recognize signs of stress in their pet and know when not to approach. Animal bites or scratches can cause or lead to serious medical issues. It’s an extremely important issue parents need to consider, especially for young children who don’t always know the boundaries of what’s appropriate when interacting with an animal.
Like many who are reading this article, I do not necessarily need to be informed of all the benefits I get from curling up with my furry roommates. However, there are probably folks who currently do not have daily interaction with a pet but may benefit greatly from these relationships. For those, they may find the information in the following links helpful in discovering the potential medical benefits of bonding with an animal.
Local Animal Welfare Organization Events and Services
The Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Saturday between 1 and p.m. at Tractor Supply in Pocatello. For more information, call PAWS at 208-406-2970.
The Bannock Humane Society (BHS) also has low-cost spay neuter certificates available to anyone every Wednesday between 7 and 8 p.m. at the BHS offices on 850 Barton Road. For more information, visit their website at www.bannockhumanesociety.org.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
Kelly Boodry is president of the All About the Animals Coalition.