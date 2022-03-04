“And I hope that you die/And your death will come soon/I'll follow your casket/On a pale afternoon.” — “Masters of War,” Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan’s angry antiwar protest song from 1963 seems more relevant than ever.
Can we watch the nightly news about the Russia-Ukraine conflict without feeling a mixture of horror and powerlessness? We see compelling but disturbing images: a young Ukrainian girl dying as doctors try to save her while a grieving mother watches; a sobbing Russian soldier is given food and a cellphone to call his mother while surrounded by Ukrainian freedom fighters; last but certainly not least, Russian troops fire on a nuclear plant, which could threaten Ukraine, Russia and Europe if a nuclear meltdown occurs.
One has to ask, “Just what f…..g madness is going on here?
Putin’s actions are savage and reckless, threatening Ukraine and his own country with its already destroyed economy. We witness on television bombs and rockets dropping on Ukraine’s beautiful cities. This senseless invasion may signal the eventual end of Putin’s Russia, even as a second-rate world power, and could trigger a wider conflict. It could also precipitate a war crimes trial like the one in Nuremberg that sent Nazis to the gallows. The current situation seems hopeless because Ukraine is not a member of NATO and can’t expect military help with NATO soldiers on the ground — but there is a precedent for rescue.
Remember Sarajevo, the site of the 1984 Olympics, being bombed by Serbian forces during the Bosnia-Herzegovina war? The 1995 Srebrenica massacre marked the genocidal murder of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys. It became a turning point. The violence and ethnic cleansing had to cease. After military action stopped, the Serbian army and peace accords were finally adopted, three notorious Serbian leaders were accused of war crimes. Slobodan Milošević died awaiting trial; Radovan Karadžić, a self-proclaimed poet, and Ratko Mladić, a brutal general who taunted UN peacekeepers, are now serving life in prison.
Putin might also find himself facing a trial for war crimes in the Hague, though it is unclear just how that could happen.
Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina had a blunt suggestion: “Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military? The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”
Though I don’t believe the assassination of a world leader, however cruel, is ever justified, I find it hard to refute Sen. Graham’s dramatic statement. Of course, the next question is: who will take Putin’s place? The hanging of Saddam Hussein led to more bloodshed.
I think the obscenity of brutal war should be a last resort and can only be justified by three reasons: a country is attacked and must defend itself, a country comes to the aid of an ally, or something so inhumane and appalling occurs that world leaders and their people cannot hesitate and take necessary action. The Holocaust, comes to mind.
(It is ironic that the excuse of coming to the aid of an imperiled country can also be used by dictators.)
One bare fact is clear: These atrocities in Ukraine cannot continue. One way or another, the invasion of Ukraine must be stopped.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”