Don’t we all wish we could avoid the consequences of our actions? Imagine if we could just make our mistakes, accidental or intended, go away like they never happened without even having to say, “Oops, my bad.” Imagine a place where history does not exist. What a relief that would be. Some folks actually live in a place like this. Those who live in this amazing land can lie, break laws and walk away from any mess or mistake without consequences. Would you like to move to this dream-like place? You can if you become a leading Democrat.
The first resident of this fantastic land is Joe Biden. Does he or doesn’t he live and die by teleprompter? Only VP Biden’s campaign manager knows for sure and he’s not telling because he doesn’t have to in the land of no consequences. When old Joe lapses into gibberish everyone acts as if it’s perfectly normal behavior for a presidential candidate. Mr. Biden can say that President Donald Trump is personally responsible for the weather and then scoot away from the podium with the lie hanging in the air taking no questions. Ask Old Joe about his role in his feckless son’s enrichment and Mr. Biden just says he’s not going to talk about it and, voila, the question and the whole issue vanishes. Mr. Biden can flip-flop on any issue and even in the face of video to the contrary, what he says today instantly becomes his eternally, deeply held position. Einstein was wrong! Time can run backwards where Old Joe lives.
To the delight of Democratic leaders, there are open borders into this land of no consequences, so the place is overrun with unsavory residents. Let’s a have a look at a couple of others.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot can get her hair done during a mandatory shutdown and stifle accusations of hypocrisy by simply saying that her looks are important to her. End of discussion, case closed. Extra protection for her home is none of anyone’s business because her family’s safety is important. Everyone inside this magical bubble of no consequences just shuts up and forgets about it. In this wonderland, she can say that guns walk themselves to the Southside of Chicago and discharge spontaneously. Amazingly that ends all discussion about the causes of shootings. In her fantasy land she can claim to believe that white, MAGA-hatted vigilantes roam the hood in freezing weather in the dead of night looking to lynch actors who needs publicly. Does anyone say, “Wait just a minute there…”? Not in this land of folly.
Then there is Nancy Pelosi and her beauty parlor visit. Not only can one get away with anything in this land of no consequences, but you can be arrogant about it too. It’s hard to know what’s the most revealing learning from this event. That she broke her own deeply held devotion to masks? That she went into a salon knowing it was supposed to be shut down? That she blamed her lowly assistant? Or that the third most powerful person in the USA could be set up so easily by a hair stylist? What we learn for sure is that Nancy faces no consequences when she says, “And that’s all I’m going to say about it”, and the news cycle moves on.
Today Nancy is publicly calling for rioters and looters to be brought to justice. Yesterday she was all for letting them go, but it’s all good in the land of no consequences. I mean, who remembers her sending everyone off to Chinatown before she decided the virus was Trump’s fault?
What process of evolution could have created this surreal environment? As with any ecosystem if you take away the predators then the sick, the weak, and the slower begin to thrive uncontrollably. The land of no consequences is with us because the traditional media and big tech predators became partisans and joined forces with the radical leaders of the Democratic Party. The MSM no longer stalks rotten, red meat Democrats no matter how juicy the story. Now the liberal media’s only diet is an unhealthy, unbalanced platter of Trump roast. It’s been their sole fad diet for the past four years. For the liberal mainstream media, no lie is too outrageous, no omission is too glaring, no half truth is too devious, and no hyperbole is too absurd. In unison, they regularly regurgitate a swill of news and opinions that smell to high heaven. Democratic leaders have picked up on this eco-change and exploit it fully. They know their media will never chew on them.
Only an engaged, accurately informed electorate is powerful enough to force feed the liberal media a balanced diet of healthy reality and move Democratic leaders back to the land of accountability and consequences. The health of our country depends upon it. And that’s all I’m going to say about that.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.