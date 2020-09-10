The special session was more dangerous and uncivil that Idaho citizens could have ever predicted.
The week before the special session of the Idaho Legislature began, Idaho Democratic legislators met (virtually) to discuss how to be safe and healthy. We had hoped that there would be some precautions in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus, even if they were minimal.
Legislators came from every corner of the state to one of the worst coronavirus hot spots in Idaho. Most of them outright refused to wear masks. In the House, there was a designated section in the gallery for legislators to safely social distance and still be able to participate in debating, motions and voting on bills. Unfortunately, the section that was supposed to keep our most vulnerable healthy was overrun by a group of protestors.
I have never seen the type of behavior that was exhibited in the statehouse in Pocatello, and I don’t believe most Idahoans have experienced it in their communities. The radical, extremist group was aggressive with police officers, violated safety precautions and vandalized the Capitol by breaking one of the glass doors in the House gallery. Hundreds of people came to the statehouse with the goal of causing trouble and their actions were inexcusable. The special session was already a dangerous meeting that had a strong potential of spreading coronavirus to communities that had managed to keep their cases low. The protestors made the special session infinitely more dangerous for Idaho communities by ignoring all the safety precautions that had been put in place at the statehouse and packing rooms with no masks and no regard for social distancing.
The misconduct and incivility at the statehouse don’t represent our state. The protestors don’t represent everyday Idahoans. The small, performative group at the Capitol may be soliciting all the attention, but I know our state is better than that. My community isn’t pushing police officers, breaking doors or putting their others’ lives in danger by avoiding health recommendations. Idahoans want to keep their families healthy and alive, so they are listening to health experts. When they disagree with the actions of the Legislature, they come to testify or contact their representatives. Idahoans are civil and they want what is best for the state.
Idahoans also understand that the Legislature could have used the special session to make a big difference in fighting coronavirus. The state used thousands of taxpayer dollars during a nationwide economic crisis. Unfortunately, the Legislature didn’t put your money to good use. Idahoans need accessible and timely coronavirus testing, property tax relief, funding to supplement cuts to education and resources to get out our economy back on track. Unfortunately, none of those topics were even discussed.
Idaho Democrats knew the special session was a bad idea, but I wish we weren’t so right. Idahoans footed the bill for legislators to meet without taking any meaningful action to help the state keep our citizens safe from coronavirus, ensure teachers and kids can be healthy in school, or strengthen our economy. A group of uncivil protestors increased the danger to our state and their ridiculous behavior was covered in national media.
Our communities deserve better than the behavior of the protestors and the Legislature. Idahoans are civil and willing to collaborate in their communities. They understand the importance of progress and work hard for the security of their families. The Legislature should not have wasted Idahoans hard-earned money on the special session.
This column was written by Rep. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello.