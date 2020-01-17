Senator:
Barry Goldwater, John McCain, Jeff Flake: What do those names have in common? They identify three Arizona Republican U.S. senators who at crucial moments had the courage to stand up and speak truth to presidential and party power. Their example, certainly familiar to you, Sen. Crapo, seems particularly relevant to the present moment. Is there something in the air and water of Arizona that stiffens the spines of politicians? Whatever it is, could some of it be imported to Idaho?
In the week ahead, two important trials begin. The first and most obvious is the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. The second, less apparent perhaps but quite possibly with the most far reaching effect, will be the trial of the Senate itself.
Yes, the Senate will decidedly be on trial! When the dust settles the morning after, will that body be able to respect itself?
The Founders organized Congress with a lower House of Representatives that could respond more immediately to the will of the people, hence the shorter terms of office. They conceived of the Senate, with longer terms, as a steadying chamber that would moderate wisely against intemperate political winds. And in assigning to the Senate the power to conduct impeachment trials, they hoped senators could exercise statesmanlike judgment, could raise their game to weigh evidence impartially and objectively for the greater good of the country.
We are about to find out if the Founders’ faith in a Senate led by Mitch McConnell will prove totally misplaced.
The impeachment articles filed against the president are grave. The implications for the country are serious. Whether the charges are approved or disapproved, the outcome will set long-term precedents for presidential behavior going forward. A substantial majority of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, understand this and want the charges to be investigated thoroughly and evaluated fairly.
To that end, evidence not available previously to the House of Representatives — relevant witness testimony from administration officials and relevant documents from administration departments — must absolutely be admitted during the trial. To argue as some Republicans have that no new evidence should now be considered is simply ridiculous; for up to this point Trump has defiantly stonewalled congressional requests for testimony and documents. For the sake of credibility, the Senate must now take a stand against such contempt of constitutionally given congressional powers.
We know further that additional damning evidence has come to light since the House impeachment proceedings. Can Republicans, except for the most self-serving of political motives, justify ignoring it?
Fair-minded, concerned Americans cannot but ask the following questions: If the president is not guilty of the charges against him, if he has consistently executed his office as his sworn oath and our Constitution require, why is he so desperate to withhold evidence that he brazenly insists exonerates him? What, indeed, is he afraid of? And why have his allies in Congress been so reluctant to demand his cooperation? How do you, Sen. Crapo, answer those questions?
We are not asking you at this stage to pre-judge the impeachment articles that call for Trump’s removal from office (though it must be acknowledged that anyone paying attention, including you, must be sobered by the evidence thus far). But many, many Idahoans are urging you to help raise these Senate trials above the political travesties that Mitch McConnell, in concert with White House lawyers, seems determined to make them.
If our democracy is to be strong — and just now it is showing many signs of deterioration — Americans must have faith in our institutions of government. The Senate proceedings during the immediate weeks ahead will be a significant watershed moment, either to exacerbate further the cynicism toward government now so widespread in the country or — and sadly this appears improbable — to give us a glimmer of hope that just possibly we might have a Congress capable of rising above partisanship.
You are one of a hundred, Senator. Nevertheless, the ball is squarely in your court. If you have the courage to support rules that admit new evidence and allow the truth to be genuinely pursued, it could well embolden others of your fellow Republicans to follow. And if that happened, it might begin to rescue the tarnished reputation of your party — which is now considered by many thoughtful Republicans themselves to be unfortunately helplessly in the iron grip of Trump.
In what lies immediately ahead, Senator, you will play a part — by your words (or lack of them), by your votes. If you vote to suppress witnesses and current evidence, you will be saying that getting at the truth is not, after all, important to you. If you ultimately vote to exonerate Trump from proven charges against him, you will be saying that you are comfortable accepting as a precedent for future presidents the ways he has conducted himself. You will be saying you accept his blatant use of his office for personal advantage. You will be saying you can overlook his breaking the law for such purposes. You will be saying that you do not take seriously his defiance of the Constitution, of the Congress and the ways he has sought from the start to move us toward an imperial presidency.
Given the oaths that you have sworn to, do you REALLY want to make those statements?
In solidly red Idaho you do not need to be worried about your reelection. Asserting some independence from slavish fidelity to Trump and to questionable party priorities will not cost you your seat. Few of your Senate colleagues are as secure as you are.
What you do need to be worried about is how you want to be remembered, by your children and grandchildren, your friends, by history. And how do you want to regard yourself when you are no longer in Washington, D.C. Will it be as a senator who attended competently to lesser matters but was afraid to take a principled stand on big issues? Or do you wish to be spoken of in the same breath as the Goldwaters, McCains and Flakes. I hope you find the wisdom and the courage to choose that statesmanlike high ground.
Respectfully,
Wayne Schow
(I won’t bother to send this letter to Sen. Jim Risch. It’s clear that his short-sighted, extreme conservative ideology, his slavish adherence to party line and his giddy intoxication over having a speaking relationship with Donald Trump would make such an overture pointless. Sadly.
To the staffer who screens Sen. Crapo’s mail: Before dumping this letter automatically in the round file, please do show it to the Senator.)
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.