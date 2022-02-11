What do Whoopi Goldberg, The Gateway Pundit and Joe Rogan have in common? These three could not be more different, but they are all together in the same bed when it comes to the left’s assault on free speech. Let’s pull the covers back and have a look at this hot bed of censorship.
Whoop-tee-do
The ABC network has suspended Whoopi for her off-the-cuff opinions about Holocaust racism. OK, she was factually wrong about the motivation for Jewish persecution by the Nazis. But I have to ask, does anyone watching “The View” expect thoughtful, well-researched history lectures? Give Whoopi a break; “The View” is just entertainment.
Those who knew the historical facts responded. Whoopi learned something. That’s free speech in action. Unlikely as it may be, the next time Ms. Goldberg speaks, she may have something really insightful, inspiring or perhaps even accurate to share. But even if that never happens, having an organization that’s devoted to communicating suspending one of their talk show stars for talking is pretty ironic. It looks like ABC’s management is so fearful of the mob that even the slightest deviation from their woke orthodoxy can not be tolerated. And as Whoopi can testify, past performance as a devoted liberal is no protection from the progressive mob.
I am the last person to agree with anything that falls from Whoopi’s lips, but I take no delight in seeing her punished for her free speech, even if it’s full of errors. In fact it makes me fearful knowing that the authorities at left-leaning ABC will cancel one of their own. If it’s acceptable to silence Whoopi when she shares unprepared, off-the-cuff thoughts, what chance at free speech do I have? It’s a bedtime story without a happy ending.
The magic eraser
Resting comfortably on a fluffy My Pillow on the right side of the media bed, The Gateway Pundit (TGP) recently felt the slap of free speech censorship. The news and analysis published by TGP is so on point and so often damaging to the collective left that big tech has done everything in their power to deplatform their words.
Recently the phone and text carrier, T-Mobile, was caught intentionally censoring their customer’s text messages. When a T-Mobile customer wanted to share a link to an interesting TGP article, T-Mobile would silently remove the link from the text during its transmission. The one to whom the message was sent never knew what they were missing and the sender never knew they were being automatically censored.
Now that’s really alarming, likely illegal on many levels, and at its core this was/is a corporate assault on free speech. Someone approved and paid their employees at T-Mobile to write the code that deleted TGP article links. A team of people tested, documented and put this code through T-Mobile’s rigorous change management process. This was not the work of a lone-wolf hacker. So now we have a major company in the communications business intentionally censoring what they think you should not read. What a nightmare.
Pod people
Avert your eyes. The pod people have snuggled into the middle of the bed of censorship. It’s not science fiction; it’s Joe Rogan, the center-of-the-road podcaster. With more viewers than all the three-letter lefty news shows put together, you might think Mr. Rogan was safe from censorship, but not so. His dirty crime is allowing guests to speak their minds regarding COVID-19. Mr. Rogan does not always agree with his guests and will discomfort them with probing questions, but that’s not enough censorship for the progressive mob.
A few entertainers, whose most recent exposure to hard science was their seventh grade science fair, are threatening to leave the Spotify platform unless Mr. Rogan is muzzled or removed from Spotify for spreading COVID misinformation. What is COVID “misinformation” you might ask? Why, it’s whatever Joe Biden’s mouthpieces say it is today.
Apparently the only legitimate COVID dogma must come from approved experts. You know, the real science experts who:
• Feared Donald Trump’s vaccine until President Joe Biden took credit for it.
• Had us wearing ineffective masks for years now.
• Shut down our economy to achieve a tiny reduction of COVID fatalities, but failed to halt its spread.
• Are just now finding out who invented and funded the virus.
• Can’t count COVID deaths correctly
• Developed vaccines that don’t actually vaccinate against catching the virus.
According to the censorship mob and the Biden administration, their experts are the only unbiased, science-safe crew who should be allowed to talk about COVID information.
Will Spotify or Mr. Rogan cave in to the mob? Mr. Rogan had better sleep with both eyes open or his freedom to speak might be gone overnight.
All in the same bed
Left, right or center it seems no one is safe from the censorship mob. As the failures of progressive policies and values become more and more obvious, the more woke news organizations, Democratic Party operatives, social media oligarchies, liberal think tanks and tenured academics will clamor for censorship. It’s a sign of their weakness and fear. Like any cornered animal, the radical, power-hungry left is becoming more desperate. It’s time to wake up, get out of bed and get to work protecting our rights before freedom of speech is just a pleasant dream.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.