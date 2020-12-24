The following is an edited Christmas segment from a hybrid memoir, "Confessions of a Shanty Irishman."
The entire clan gathered for Christmas dinner every year, including Father's brother, Emmett, and Pete Kennedy, my grandmother’s brother from Montana, a large man with light blue eyes, white hair, and full lips. The Christmas tree glowed with lights, most of them white where the color had rubbed off over the years since buying new lights seemed extravagant. A pot-bellied stove made crackling fire sounds, warming the kitchen. The long table was set with the best china, silverware, a turkey cooking in the oven. I anticipated the plum pudding desert.
Emmett, who had lost his hair early, sat with his wife, rumored to be a Protestant. Her name was Shirley, and she had a pleasant smile, accompanied by an occasional giggle. Thomas Senior and Junior stood before a mantle beneath a huge mirror; they drank whiskey. Aunt Kate in fierce black sat on the sofa, drinking tea, her gaunt face pale and pinched. She clucked her tongue and gums when any remark displeased her. Aunt Kate struggled to be cheerful, even when Brother Pete made crude jokes. Christmas was the one time Grandmother Agnes gave orders.
"Remember, this is the birthday of Our Lord. No talk about politics or religion."
"Of course,” Father said. He had a deep melodic voice and a handsome face with thick black hair combed back above chiseled features. “You should've heard the sermon today, warning us about a Swedish art film. I guess there’s a lot of nudity."
"I don't want to miss that," said Emmett with a wink.
"For God's sake," said Kate, shocked. "Today is Christmas."
"I don't like films," Grandfather said wearing his familiar sweater vest. He said 'fillems' for 'films.' “But should the church be after telling us what movies to see?"
Aunt Kate sipped her tea
"They have a right to warn us," she said. "It's their mission in life. Never disagree with our priests. Never!"
"Sometimes they even tell us how to vote,” Father said
Agnes announced that dinner would be served in a jiffy.
"I'd like to see that film before I go back," said Uncle Pete.
"For goodness sakes," admonished Aunt Kate.
"Be careful," said Grandfather. He motioned. "The boy."
"He should know about naked girls by now," said Uncle Pete. "Of course, in Ireland, we don't see naked women until after marriage, and sometimes, not even after that."
"This is disgraceful," said Aunt Kate. "Today of all days! I can't hear this talk on Christmas, and from good Catholics, too!"
Agnes entered the room and spoke: "Dinner's on."
Aunt Kate said grace before meals in her high trembling voice. Then dinner was served, the huge turkey sitting on a metal tray, the guests waiting as Father carved it up.
"White meat? Dark meat?"
"I'll take a little bit of both," Uncle Pete said.
The gravy boat was passed around.
"Bishop Fulton Sheen was so beautiful on television, last week," said Aunt Kate. Her faded blue eyes behind the thick glasses were moist with tears. "He spoke about the tragedy of our times, the losing of one's faith."
"Yes," said Father, winking at Emmett. "Life Is Worth Living. Go back to your blackboard, Bishop. Tune up the choir."
Aunt Kate put down her fork.
"Don't be disrespectful," warned Agnes.
Father held up a piece of meat on his fork.
"Delicious," he said. "The Pope's nose." He looked at Aunt Kate. "Oh, we all love Bishop Sheen, Aunt Kate. Even Protestants, I hear."
"Of course. Everyone watches Bishop Sheen,” Aunt Kate said. “Even the Jews."
"A true Irish Catholic would die before giving up his faith," declaimed Uncle Pete, lifting his glass in a toast. "To all those souls who died before their time. To those who died for a united Irish Nation, free of Protestants and Brits. May we all go back, someday — as Irish, not British citizens."
The glasses were lifted. Shirley remained silent, eating, watching the family guests.
"We're Americans," said Emmett.
"Irish Americans, and proud of it," Father added.
We finished the meal. Agnes asked if it was good and everyone nodded that it was. Grandfather looked at Agnes with approval, even tenderness. We retired to the front room. Pete described Jew Jess, a Montana dance hall girl and legendary pickpocket. “Bejasus, in court she’d pick the judge’s robes. Once I had a ten spot taped to my royal Irish —”
"— and wasn’t I proud of my son at midnight Mass?" Father interrupted. "He cuts a handsome figure as an altar boy."
“He looked fine,” said Emmett.
"We have a different service," said Shirley. "But I liked yours. I liked the singing."
No one commented on this admission.
"You know what James Joyce called us," said Emmett.
"What was that, may I ask?" said Father.
"A priest-ridden race."
"Oh that's true," agreed Uncle Pete. "If the Protestants don't kill us, the priests will."
"A little Catholicism will do you good," Grandfather insisted. Aunt Kate remained silent.
"We need a new Irish writer," said Emmett. "Someone to tell the story of modern Irish people. Someone to revisit our tragic history."
"Aren’t you an Irish writer?" asked Father.
"For a newspaper," said Emmett. “We’re paid to get it wrong.” Emmett leaned toward me. "You like to read. Maybe you can be a serious writer."
It was a sudden, thrilling thought. I filed away the name James Joyce for future exploration. Grandfather lifted his glass. “Irish Poteen. Now that’s a drink,” he said. “You see enough pink elephants to start a zoo.”
Everyone came together at Christmas, the house full of Irish voices and singing. Presents lay around the tree to be opened Christmas morning. Guests would finally leave, exchanging season’s greetings and warm good-byes. I stared at the tree with its predominantly white lights and saw the tiny gleaming mirrors Agnes liked to hide in the branches. I stood by the ornamental fireplace, looking at our modest library, sipping a small glass of whiskey, thinking of ancient Celtic wars and Christmas celebrations, wondering if good times would ever end.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”