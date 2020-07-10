Imagine being an athlete who was the first of their ethnic origin to rise to the pinnacle of success in one’s chosen sport. Being born in 1943 in the wealthiest nation on Earth, one might assume that privilege played a part in that person’s ascent.
It is believed this individual subsequently became infected with HIV in 1988 from a blood transfusion during heart surgery. This was during the time when there wasn’t a cocktail of drugs available to control AIDS, and the person died in 1993 from complications caused by the virus.
Shortly before their death this world-famous icon was asked if AIDS was the hardest thing they had to confront during their life’s journey. The response was, “No, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with is being a Black man in this society.”
Arthur Ashe was the first (and remains the only) Black man to win the U.S. Open and Wimbledon singles titles. He also is the only man of African origin to have been ranked No. 1 in the tennis world, and he achieved this success despite having been born in race-segregated America.
Mr. Ashe did not grow up living a life of privilege in America. His mother died when he was 6, and it was while he was seriously ill from HIV that he observed being born Black in the U.S. had been his greatest challenge in life. The gravity of his words profoundly impacted me when he spoke them and their import remain with me to this day.
One might expect Arthur Ashe to have harbored some bitterness toward America, but he wrote in his memoir, "Days of Grace," that, “Despite segregation, I loved the United States.” He also fought to end apartheid in South Africa and was the first individual Nelson Mandela wanted to meet from America after being released from prison.
It is an inconvenient truth, but the reality is that the racism Arthur Ashe faced is still deeply baked into the fabric of America. It permeates every facet of our society in the land of the “free” where all are supposedly treated equally. We have come a long ways from the days of slavery, but there is still a long ways to go. Is it at all possible to un-bake that unjust cake?
Consider that our history with slavery and the ongoing impacts from racism are primarily responsible for African Americans having the worst health care and poorest health outcomes of any racial group in the U.S. There is a clear conflict between what our country claims is its creed and what it practices when it comes to providing health care.
COVID-19’s impacts have emphasized the glaring deficiencies that exist in our health care system, and it is time to modify the structure that feeds these disparities. We need a universal health care system that treats everyone equally regardless of their race, class, gender or ability to pay. That is one ingredient of inequity that can be removed from the enduring cake of discrimination if we truly want to work towards achieving racial equality in America.
Another component of our society that continues to feed racial inequity is how we dispense education. Linda Darling-Hammond of the Brookings Institution observed in an article written March 1, 1998, that “educational outcomes for minority children are much more a function of their unequal access to key educational resources, including skilled teachers and quality curriculum, than they are a function of race.
She continued, “In fact, the U.S. educational system is one of the most unequal in the industrialized world, and students receive drastically different learning opportunities based on their social status. In contrast to European and Asian nations that fund schools centrally and equally, the wealthiest 10 percent of the schools districts spend nearly 10 times more than the poorest 10 percent, and spending ratios of 3 to 1 are common within states.” Ms. Hammond concluded that it is critical to provide “equal educational opportunity” if we want to reduce racial inequality in America.
A more recent May 2, 2019, article by Keith Meatto in the New York Times reported, “Racial segregation in public education has been illegal for 65 years in the United States. Yet American public schools remain largely separate and unequal — with profound consequences for students, especially students of color. ... Perhaps less well known is the extent to which American schools are still segregated. ... More than half of the nation’s schoolchildren are in racially concentrated districts where over 75 percent of the students are either white or nonwhite. In addition, school districts are often segregated by income. The nexus of racial and economic segregation has intensified educational gaps between rich and poor students, and between white students and students of color. ... No one is really talking about school segregation anymore. That’s a shame because an abundance of research shows that integration is still one of the most effective tools we have for achieving racial equity.”
These examples of inferior health care and unequal educational opportunities are not the only ways in which the detriments of racism are perpetuated in America. However, they do illustrate the fact we have a long ways to go before we will ever dispel with the injustices that are baked into our country’s social structure.
There has been legislation introduced in Congress that reparations should be considered for African Americans who are descendants of slaves in order to equalize built in economic injustice. I do not see that balloon floating any time soon given that America is drowning in debt and reeling from the economic impacts of coronavirus. That said, positive steps including the reformation of our health care system and doing more to insure equal access to education are two achievable goals that would help to reduce America’s inconvenient truth.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.