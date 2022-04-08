I think we can say the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is an historical moment. She is the first Black woman to achieve that position, and according to Dara Ferguson, a student at Harvard Law school, this is a huge step for her and other Black female law students.
One can imagine that the ghost of Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert B. Taney is howling in darkness, somewhere. Taney is remembered for the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision, which stated that that Scott as a slave was not a U.S. citizen and therefore couldn’t sue in a federal court. The court also ruled that Congress had no power to exclude slavery from the U.S. territories and that African Americans could not become citizens.
This decision was supposed to settle the question of slavery once and for all. It had the opposite effect. Justice Taney, an implacable enemy of Abraham Lincoln, had to swear Lincoln in as President of the United States. The Civil War began.
Despite Judge Jackson’s impressive experience, including working as a federal public defender, and her impeccable credentials, she faced an often-hostile interrogation by Republicans during the confirmation process.
Sens. Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul and Ted Cruz considered her too “left wing,” which should not influence her judgments more than the facts and the law. Is Justice Amy Coney Barrett too right wing to sit on the Supreme Court? My favorite absurd question, especially for a mother of two, demanded that Judge Jackson define what a woman is.
Perhaps one could give a literal answer: “A woman is a female of the upright species Homo sapiens, with a double X chromosome and organs and sexual characteristics consistent with that definition.” Someone could also display a photo of a young Sophia Loren in a bikini — though that might be considered sexist
Will there ever be a time when race, creed, sex, sexuality or skin color will simply be considered incidental rather than an absolute marker of a human being?
We have traveled a long way since Robert B. Taney was the chief justice of the Supreme Court, but there is something sad about how the vote ended. Sure, Rand Paul was late and Sen. Graham forgot to wear a tie, but when the roll call finished and Judge Jackson was confirmed, the Democrats applauded and the Republicans, except for Romney, Collins and Murkowski, left the chamber. One would think this would inspire joy for all, even if there were some doubts regarding Judge Jackson, despite the universal agreement that she was certainly qualified. Senators Murkowski and Collins had incisive comments:
Murkowski rejected "the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year." Collins said in her statement, "No matter where you fall on the ideological spectrum, anyone who has watched several of the last Supreme Court confirmation hearings would reach the conclusion that the process is broken."
Is this not alarming — even heartbreaking?
I recall a scene in Steven Spielberg’s remarkable film, “Lincoln,” when the House votes on the 13th Amendment to abolish slavery. Lincoln Republicans break down in tears of joy while anti-Civil War Democrats and so-called Copperheads are furious, even as the bells of freedom begin ringing through the streets of Washington, D.C. Perhaps times haven’t changed that much, after all.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”