Fewer than 1 percent of Americans live in long-term care facilities. Those places, which we commonly call nursing homes, have accounted for 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
That’s a tragedy of incredible proportion. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) devoted its member bulletin to the subject this month.
By June 25, AARP reported, 54,000 nursing home residents in the U.S. had died of the virus. You have probably made up your mind why. The reasons, though, may not be what you have thought.
AARP blames both the nursing home industry and our health care bureaucracy.
For-profit nursing homes are problematic, AARP notes, but cautions that’s too easy a target. Some of the problems stem from laws passed by congress decades ago.
Social Security, created in 1935, at the height of the Great Depression, is part of the problem. Intending to keep older Americans from being sent to public poor-houses, the Social Security law prohibited payments to “residents of public institutions.” A possibly unintended consequence was the creation of private nursing homes.
A 1954 law in Congress gave money to build low-cost nursing homes with hospital-like care. Medicaid, created along with Medicare by congress in 1965, focused on the poor and disabled and drew funds from states as well as the federal government.
Under Medicaid, “states are required to pay for nursing home care for anyone who qualifies,” reports AARP. “States are not required to pay for the home- and community-based services that would help seniors stay in their homes.”
That doesn’t mean states can’t help seniors live out their lives at home. To get Medicaid funds to help do that, though, states have to get waivers from the federal government. AARP reported such waivers often have enrollment caps, limits that sometimes have older Americans dying while waiting to be approved for in-home Medicaid care.
That has contributed to the situation we have where nursing homes are the only real choice for older Americans needing care. But, as an attorney for Justice in Aging testified before Congress in June, “in a world with potential for pandemic ...it seems like bad practice to put 150 people in their 80s ... in tight quarters, two to a room. ... That’s about the worst thing you can do.”
Couple that with a mish-mash of local, state and federal rules and regulations for nursing homes, with frequently inadequate accountability for the regulators or the regulated, and we are, tragically, where we are.
About 30 percent of nursing homes, however, have still managed to deal with this situation and see remarkably fewer coronavirus deaths in their facilities. That 30 percent are not-for-profit nursing homes. In general the COVID-19 death rate in their facilities has been less than half that of the 70 percent of nursing homes owned and operated by for-profit businesses.
It’s not clear yet whether the differences have been management, ratio of staff to residents, access to resources like testing and PPE or other factors that have permitted non-profit nursing homes to operate with fewer virus fatalities. Congress needs to be finding out, though, and sharing the information to help the nation do a better job of caring for its most fragile seniors.
Nursing homes are often, but not always, places where old folks go to spend their final days. Some Americans have argued that coronavirus deaths there shouldn’t be included in the COVID-19 death toll. “They’d have died anyway,” is their argument.
Does that sound harsh? Heartless? Well, it is.
It’s equally fair to argue this for every nursing home COVID-19 death in America this. Not a single one of those deaths would have occured on the day and at the time and in the manner that they did if the virus had not been allowed in to infect the residents who succumbed.
As a nation, these premature and terrible deaths are our bad. It’s our burden, and our responsibility, to start fixing what’s wrong with our health care system’s effect on nursing homes.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.