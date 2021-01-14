I have now been present for 14 “State of the City” addresses. They have become fairly predictable: note the city’s successes, identify our future as bright, address our challenges through rose-colored lenses, and neglect identifying any of the impediments or realities constraining our community.
It is important to address the accomplishments of the city. The accomplishments are achieved in partnership between the city staff and the citizens of Pocatello.
At the time of this writing, the major accomplishment I believe we should celebrate and guard is the reduction of COVID cases in our county by over 58 percent. From our highest volume of cases — 840, Dec. 9 to 11 — we have dropped to 350 on Jan. 12. Since the city of Pocatello constitutes two-thirds of Bannock County’s population then the majority of the credit needs to be attributed to our citizens exercising caution to lessen the spread of the Coronavirus in Bannock County. This act of personal responsibility helps to keep people working, keep businesses open, allow schools to operate, insures greater mobility, and protects health and lives.
We can celebrate the expansion of the FBI facility, after a process of 15 or more years, as a great benefit to our city. The expansion has secured more good-paying jobs for our community. New business ventures like the Fridge facility and the Hay Distribution at the airport have or will contribute to employment opportunities in our community.
Several other businesses like ON Semiconductor, Farm Bureau and Amy’s Kitchen have provided stability in a challenging economic environment. Other entities, or large employers like ISU, Portneuf Regional Hospital, and School District 25 have been adaptive in finding ways to operate under the duress the pandemic has caused. Hopefully we will be able to move beyond the restrictions and effects of the pandemic later in 2021.
Presently the construction industry is robust in our community. However, jobs based on expanding housing need can be short lived if there are not dynamic expanding employment opportunities attracting more people to live here
When it comes to our city’s employees, our front-line responders at our police department and our fire department are well trained and have distinguished themselves through many endeavors. By the way, 71 percent of the property tax funded budget is directed to these two departments.
The city of Pocatello has progressed in developing its Fleet Center centralizing much of the maintenance and repair of vehicles Pocatello has to operate and is saving us hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Our street maintenance is improving each year, our efforts at preserving our environment are moving forward. The Water, Sewer and Sanitation departments continue to run high-quality programs effectively. Through Animal Control, we are humanely addressing our feral cat problem and by enacting a no-feeding ordinance we seek to protect wild animals and lessen the damage they often create to personal property when attracted into the city.
We maintain many parks, the library, the airport, two cemeteries, two golf courses, a recreation center, the zoo, our buses, walking, hiking and bicycling trails for citizen benefit and enhancement of the quality of life. Through our Planning Department and our Engineering Department, we provide service to those seeking to build, develop, or relocate their business in our community. Pocatello’s staff is dedicated to providing these services effectively and efficiently to our citizens.
Supporting all of this is our Finance Department, our Legal Department, our Billing Department, our Human Resource Department and the City Council. It is the work of the City Council and mayor to not only assess our strengths but also identify and address our weaknesses.
The State of the City addresses often conveniently ignore issues restricting opportunities of our citizens and our businesses. I am a big-picture type of person who is willing to look at all things. Problems are not solved by ignoring them. We have several problems that plague our city. For several years, I have pressed to address these issues before they grow larger. Our growth rate is stunted compared to other major cities. We have the highest incidence of poverty among the 10 largest cities in Idaho and an additionally a large segment of our population lives in economic stress. At the same time, our median income and our per capita incomes are dismal compared to the top cities. We double down on these factors by having a property tax rate among the highest of the major cities in Idaho. These are real issues suppressing the opportunities of our people and thus our community.
As a result, we tend to chase after quick fixes that are not geared to address our realities. We cannot thrive if we are simply trading out one major employer for another. It is hard to replace State Farm or ATCO. An example of seeking quick fixes is the Northgate Project. It was announced with great fanfare and some hailed it the endeavor that would double the size of Pocatello in short order. To me, it is a disappointment. Development is minute compared to what was promised. Investments were made in the Intrastate Connector, and contrary to what I was assured, Pocatello is not contiguous to that interchange. The projections for the repayment of our investment appear now to be far removed from reality. The cities have vied against each other to recruit development, and the developers are divided into factions.
Pocatello needs to have a comprehensive plan that identifies which opportunities are worthy of our efforts while working to understand how we can resolve other problems facing our community. We must ask what it will it take for Pocatello, which at one time was the largest city in Idaho, to stop its population slide against the other major cities? A wonder-lust approach will accomplish neither. When we had our town-hall meeting early last year we were told that our property taxes had caused a client to abandon working with one of our developers. This situation alone caused us to lose a significant investment which would have expanded employment opportunities by twenty to thirty positions.
Without a Comprehensive Plan addressing how to grow and the type of growth we can prepare to receive, Pocatello will struggle to keep pace with the other major cities in Idaho. Natural growth is trickling in here as compared to many other Intermountain Cities. The following list demonstrates how Pocatello is faltering in terms of keeping pace with the population growth in other Idaho cities.
— 1990: Second largest city
— 2000: Third largest city
— 2010: Fifth largest city
— 2020: Sixth largest city
— 2030: Eighth largest city (projection based on current growth trends)
Growth can be intentional if we are willing to work at a multi-dimensional approach. I suggest doing so involves developing strategies in at least the following areas.
1. Plan how we will proceed once we are past the restrictions of COVID.
2. Manage our property taxes to be lower
3. Intentionally recruit companies paying living wages so we can lower levels of poverty and economic stress
4. Turn over every stone and chase down ever lead we have regarding companies looking to expand or relocate. Additionally, make the inquiry process streamlined and easily followed by companies interested in relocating. Trust but verify the efforts of our economic development professionals as they guide us..
5. Divert/shift some resources to enhance the community. This would involve a more aggressive approach to beautifying our main corridors, developing our walkability, enhancing our historic city center, and managing the river so that it increasingly becomes a key asset of our community.
6. Become a true university town that retains more graduates and fosters their entrepreneurial abilities. A city that depends upon the academic expertise the university can provide.
7. More aggressively pursue grants for sectors of our community
These proposals are not intended to be all inclusive. They are lifted up to encourage more robust conversation in our community. Establishing a Comprehensive Plan that is owned and supported by our community is not an easy process. There is a lot to be done as this is thought through and as plans materialize. A Comprehensive Plan can inform how the city is organized, how it manages is financial resources, how staff is utilized, and relies on community members to flesh out its methods. I believe in planning. The old adage still applies, “Failing to plan, is planning to fail.”
The Rev. Roger Bray is a native of Pocatello. He is the pastor of Central Christian Church and is a Pocatello City Council member. He attended Northwest Christian University and the University of Oregon for his undergraduate degree, and received a Master of Divinity from Texas Christian University. During his more than 25 years of ministry in Pocatello he has been consistently engaged with agencies addressing the less fortunate in our community.