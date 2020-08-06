In Thomas Jefferson’s memorable words, we are endowed by our creator with certain inalienable rights, including notably “the pursuit of happiness.” We do like the sound of that generalization, don’t we. But what does that pursuit really amount to when you break it down to something more specific? More particularly, in the context of a democratic republic, what conditions are necessary to make that quest realistically possible for individuals?
To be precise, Jefferson did not claim that happiness itself should be inalienable, only the opportunity to pursue it. Clearly, much of the responsibility for finding happiness falls on the individual. But does governance, i.e. society’s collective will, have an obligation to remove obstacles to the individual pursuit? The Declaration of Independence, with its scathing critique of English rule, clearly implies that it does.
About 50 years ago, as a much younger man, I encountered two “narratives” that made a pronounced and lasting impression on me. The first was an account in The New Yorker by a Peace Corps volunteer who had served in a third-world African country. Every afternoon, he observed a group of native boys playing soccer. They chose up sides and went at it for an hour or two. Among them was an exceptionally athletic lad who simply dominated the play. Invariably his team gained the upper hand quickly and built a significant lead. But as the play period began to wane, the losing side always seemed to eat away at the score, and at the conclusion the contest would end in a tie. It was apparent to the observer that in that culture there was enough happy reward in the game for all the boys to share some of it. It was not “zero sum,” and even the best athlete understood that. (This is a story I have told my younger tennis opponents on more than one occasion.)
The second “narrative” was contained in the 1971 hippy musical, "Godspell" — a modern-day version of the Gospels. In it, a young man, Jesus-like, gathers about him 12 disciples, six men and six women. His example and encouragement inspire them to pursue happiness in a rewarding, dynamic community. I was struck not only by the joy that permeated their association, but by the fact that every single one of them had a creative moment, his or her opportunity in the limelight. Each contributed something of value to the shared pursuit. Implicitly, none of those disciples was more important than the others. Even their inspiring leader was “one of them.”
These examples share a common theme — that happiness is better, richer, when pursued not for individual reward only but when it takes into account the legitimate needs of all members of a group.
Surely that ought to be understood as true in the larger organization of society, particularly in our American democracy, for in its very essence democracy implies concern for the rights and well being of all, including the least among us.
It’s not a simple matter though. Humans live their lives suspended between two poles: 1) personal survival, self-interest, “what’s in it for me,” and 2) commitment to something larger for which they are willing to subordinate, even sacrifice themselves — for a clan, an organization, a belief, a nation. For most of us this tension is not an either/or choice; we tend to take our positions variously somewhere along the continuum between the poles; we weigh the legitimate claims from either side and try to reconcile them if we can. Sometimes we can’t — or won’t. In this contention, morality is relevant — or should be.
Nations and ethnicities sometimes stress one of these poles over the other. Japanese culture, for example, privileges the latter; the Japanese expect individuals to subordinate self to the larger entities of which they are a part. In our America, on the other hand, the more dominant emphasis falls on the former side, often to excess. The historical challenges of conquering a vast unsettled wilderness promoted a culture of rugged individualism, of independent spirit that often resents restraints and intervention by government. (The current adamant resistance by many to wearing face masks is an expression of a widespread inability among Americans to subordinate personal desire for the larger good of all.)
Where do our Republican and Democratic parties fall on this continuum? Take a good look at whose interests each tends primarily to privilege.
I agree with those who argue that it is not government’s responsibility to guarantee that individuals are happy. I agree further that we could not, even if we wanted, level perfectly the condition of all persons. Differences in ability, motivation, effort, achievement, and means will always be with us. But in respect to the tension between the individual and the larger social group, what a democratic society should do collectively is remove obvious obstacles to the pursuit of happiness; and we should enhance as we can the opportunities that open the door for individual self-realization . Government, an expression of our collective will, can and should play a role.
***
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt identified four freedoms to which he believed all people should be entitled: Freedom of Speech and Expression, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear. Together with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, these have been enshrined in the pantheon of American values.
While the components of happiness will, of course, vary somewhat from one individual to another, these Four Freedoms are indispensable basic conditions, without which the individual quest for happiness is gravely undermined. How well is America, our collective democracy, our government of, by, and for (all?) the people, doing in clearing the patently obvious obstacles to these rights? Let me highlight a few of the current failures.
Freedom of speech and expression: There is nothing more fundamental to this than access to the ballot, the right to vote. And yet today, fearing ever diminishing white majorities, Republicans at the federal level and in many states and localities are working frantically to take away or discourage voting by minorities and the less privileged generally (who are likely Democratic-leaning voters); they are weakening voting rights laws, gerrymandering congressional and legislative districts, underfunding elections to reduce the number of polling sites and polling hours, requiring government I.D. which not all legal voters have. Where possible, they want to make minority voters afraid.
Freedom of worship: We have a president and an administration whose policies scarcely attempt to disguise their prejudice against Muslims. Increasingly, Jews are experiencing violence and other prejudicial treatments solely based on their religion.
Freedom from want: In the richest country in the world, a much higher percentage of our people live in poverty than in any other first-world country. The streets and public spaces of our cities are burdened with homeless people. Ironically, one compelling reason we so desperately need to reopen our schools in the face of the spreading pandemic is that so many impoverished children — in America — depend on schools as a place where they can get enough to eat. In an economy that increasingly requires advanced training for a job with a living income, access to such training for the disadvantaged is often unaffordable or necessitates crippling long-term debt. In this rich country, basic health care is beyond the means of many, often bankrupting.
Freedom from fear: If you are Black in America, particularly if you are male, be fearful, not only of systemic prejudice but of violence against your very life. Do not assume that the Justice System will treat you evenhandedly. If you are Muslim in America, be on your guard, not only against widespread prejudice, but against unfair government discrimination. If you are Latino in America, even if your status is legal, do not assume that you will have the same predictable protections from government that Caucasians take for granted. And to the supplicant stranger at our gates, the word is, “Do not assume you will be treated with humane compassion.”
If we want to profess America’s democratic ideals on either a moral or a practical level, the few facts mentioned above characterize a damning report card. How can we protest that we individually have been able to find happiness when we stand by and tolerate the conditions — and the politicians — that block the pursuit of happiness for so many among us.
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.