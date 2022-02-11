I’m sure that when some folks saw the headline “Highland varsity players say they won’t return to play until coach resigns” in the Wednesday ISJ they probably thought, “I can’t believe this. Parents actually let their kids do this sort of stuff?”
To which I would reply “Ha, you’re kidding, right?”
Now, I am not here to pass judgment on either side of this issue since I lack most of the details. Besides, this sort of thing has been going on for a long time. I know because I’ve been around for a long time and coached high school basketball and other sports for 33 years.
During my high school basketball coaching experience, I worked in four different school districts in three different states and when it comes to parents, athletes and coaches, I have seen the good, the bad and the ugly.
My very first coaching experience was in a Nebraska ranching community of around 300 people. I was a first-year teacher with zero coaching experience, and girls’ basketball was only in its second year as a state-sanctioned sport, so you can imagine the girls’ basketball skill level.
I would have been thrilled to coach girls who only double-dribbled. My girls triple and quadruple-dribbled! In one of the many lopsided losses we suffered that first season, a girl made a free-throw late in the game for our first points and got a standing ovation from the home crowd.
Needless to say, we were winless that first season. But with hard work and patience from the community, the girls and I got better and won the district championship my third season.
Over the years, I would say that I coached in two small communities where the parents only required that their kids be happy and compete hard. Wins and losses were secondary. I would call those experiences “good.”
Next, I coached a freshman boys team at a bigger school in Wyoming. The varsity had won the state championship the previous year but started 0-10 the year I was there. At one point, the head coach punched a wall and broke his hand.
Then for a joke, the varsity boys posed for a picture while holding empty beer bottles, so the coach kicked them all off the team and skipped the district tournament. He did not return the next season, and I headed back to Nebraska.
I spent the next 16 years coaching at a mid-sized high school. During that time, I learned what the whole high school coaching thing is about through a series of events.
The boys basketball coach at my school got canned due to a campaign spearheaded by a player’s dad who happened to be the local paper’s sports editor.
Our head volleyball coach got booted for holding some sort of meditation with the players in a darkened locker room. She won games, but not enough.
In contrast, over those 16 years, a girls basketball coach at a rival school down the road used language around his team that would curl your hair. He even tried to cheat in a state championship game by sending the wrong player to the free-throw line. I know all this and more is true because he and I were friends.
Yet, did players’ parents ever try to replace him? No, because his teams won a string of state championship trophies. So I learned one coach’s axiom from this: If you are winning, your quirks will be overlooked.
On the other hand...
I learned that if a couple of players’ parents with some pull in the community set out to get you, a coach may as well kiss it goodbye. It won’t matter if you are the school district Teacher of the Year or the best administrator the school’s ever had, parents will keep pushing until they get their way.
I learned that, in most of these cases, the parents already have someone in mind that they want to coach their kids in place of the current coach. In fact, the parents already have a commitment from “The Chosen One” that he or she will take the job.
I have seen more good teachers and administrators lose their jobs because of coaching woes than because of classroom or administrative issues. By “lose their jobs,” I do not mean get fired. It’s just that it is exceedingly difficult to stay on in a school district for a number of reasons once one loses a head coaching position — with simple pride a powerful one.
When you think about it, it does not seem fair that a handful of parents can cause the loss of a good teacher or administrator just because they don’t want their kids to lose games. What about the other thousand students in the school district? What about their loss?
Sure, you can find a replacement coach. But good teachers and administrators are in short supply, especially now.
I guess it boils down to this: Even if a coaching change results in a state championship, is it still worth a school district risking the loss of a good teacher or administrator?
I guess that’s for parents — all the parents — to decide.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.