Idaho has a habit of electing people who lack the common sense of their electorate; recent legislative action to create a state constitutional ban that includes prohibiting the use of any form of marijuana is a prime example.
This crusade could backfire to inspire Idahoans to pass a citizens’ initiative to legalize medical marijuana. That would be poetic justice considering a Feb. 3 Lewiston Tribune news story reported, “Polls suggest more than 70 percent of Idahoans support the legalization of marijuana for those who are seriously ill.”
It’s tiresome watching legislators intent upon imposing their myopic view upon everyone at the expense of people who suffer from severe illnesses. That was also the parallel situation when Idahoans forced our state government, through a citizens’ initiative, to extend long overdue Medicaid to thousands of hard-working, underpaid people.
Why do some legislators excel at making Idaho appear to be the most backward state in America? Their actions slam into the tide of rational marijuana policies being enacted throughout America and ignore the will of the majority of their constituents. Marijuana will also likely be decriminalized by the federal government in the near future as legislation doing so passed the House in 2020, and the clock for intelligent legal reform is ticking forward at the national level.
Idaho is one of only three states left where all forms of medical and recreational marijuana are absolutely banned. Under our current law, you can’t even raise hemp, a valuable agricultural commodity. Every state on our border permits some form of medical marijuana use (most also allow recreational consumption), although Wyoming only permits the selling of CBD products containing less than .3 percent of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.
Substantial tax revenue would be raised from selling medical marijuana in Idaho, and millions of dollars spent annually by Idahoans to purchase marijuana products in adjacent states would remain here. Our money should be invested in Idaho’s economy rather than generating permanent taxpayer drain through this foolish endeavor.
While these misguided legislators are at it, they ought to include a provision to reenact Prohibition. Let’s make Idaho the only state in America where all forms of marijuana use and alcohol are prohibited (the last puritan sanctuary). Al Capone built a criminal empire based upon that kind of muddled thinking. However, he made one mistake — he forgot to pay taxes on millions of dollars in illicit income. Idaho will have to jail those people, too.
Proponents claim legalizing marijuana will increase criminal problems. The reality is current bootlegging will continue even if this constitutional mandate were enacted, and our expensive prisons will remain filled with non-violent criminals who suffer from medical problems. That’s a jackass policy. When governments enact unjust laws, citizens often justifiably ignore them despite the peril of adverse consequences.
There is no credible evidence to support the claim criminal activity increases when you decriminalize marijuana use, but proponents of the constitutional ban will clog our courts and jails if they are successful in enacting this inane legislation.
I’m not objective on this subject. Not because I currently use any form of marijuana, but because I have observed clients and relatives with severe injuries and profound health problems gain significant relief from chronic, debilitating pain by using medical marijuana (some legally, some not).
One client’s injuries were so severe they have endured over 20 operations since their accident including the installation of a morphine pump for incessant, searing pain. Despite that, the one consistent pain relief my dear friend has obtained in 25 years has been through the use of marijuana. These legislators are piously contending that a taxpayer-funded jail cell is the appropriate constitutional venue for this wheelchair “hardened” criminal.
Don’t trust my limited observations. Dan Zuckerman, medical director of St. Luke’s Cancer Institute, reportedly observed, after years of working with over a thousand cancer cases, that medical marijuana helps ease pain and nausea for critically ill patients. As he said, “I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”
It’s cruel and counterproductive on many fronts for Idaho legislators to advance a constitutional ban prohibiting the use of all marijuana products. Idahoans should teach these yahoos another lesson by supporting a common sense citizens’ initiative to legalize medical marijuana. That would educate misguided moralists about how to achieve compassionate justice for those who suffer needlessly from outmoded laws.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.