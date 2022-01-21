Winter sports really struggle in warm weather. Sled-dog racers in Flagstaff, Arizona, know all about that. They haven’t had reliable snow to race on in the last 10 years.
An annual race outside Flagstaff drew sled-dog teams from all over the Southwest less than 30 years ago. Now that’s all gone.
To race at all, dog handlers near Flagstaff are now being pulled by their dogs over bare dirt trails. Depending on the racing class, the handlers are on mountain bikes, or on carts, or scooters, or even running while wearing a harness so they’re being helped along by their dogs.
Does that sound bizarre? Welcome to sled-dog racing in the era of global warming.
As you know, the earth’s climate is heating up and that’s happening fast. Last year was the sixth hottest year in the last 140 years. That’s according to half a dozen different estimates reported in this newspaper this past week.
The earth could have been even hotter in 2021. However, a La Nina, a wind-driven upwelling of cold ocean water from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, helped tamp down soaring global temperatures.
A La Nina tends to make winter milder and wetter in the Northwest. It brings much-needed snow to Idaho’s mountains. When that snow melts, it often breaks a drought. It also increases stream flows, fills reservoirs and replenishes aquifers.
The early, abundant snows in Idaho mountains now are common when a La Nina weather pattern develops. That’s good for us but not so great for folks elsewhere. Globally 2021 was the hottest La Nina year on record.
How much longer can we rely on heating the oceans to keep earth at least a bit cooler? How long will it be before common-sense steps are taken to slow the rate at which we’re pumping greenhouse gases into our atmosphere?
My teenaged debates with my father over whether global warming was real are far behind us now. I doubt a person who sees this newspaper fails to recognize our climate is changing dramatically and too-often tragically.
Farmers who grow our food see it in the real world. Research to breed heat-resistant potato varieties is happening now. Biodiversity loss that threatens the balance of soil organisms is real. Later frosts and longer droughts are real. Reduced yields caused by extremely hot, dry weather are real.
Forbes magazine reported last year that over 80 percent of executives are planning for business disruptions caused by extreme weather events. “A warming planet creates a wide range of risks for businesses,” the magazine noted. “Climate change and extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods and fires … have a direct impact on 70 percent of all economic sectors worldwide.”
America’s military shares those concerns. As the secretary of defense said last year, “From coast to coast and across the world, the climate crisis has caused substantial damage and put people in danger, making it more difficult for us to carry out our mission of defending the United States and our allies.”
Racing sled-dogs on bare ground may seem trivial compared to all this but there’s a point here. Bare ground racing isn’t a bad thing. It is different, though, than the tradition of powerful huskies and Malamutes pulling long, narrow sleds over winter snow and ice.
The point is, sled-dog racers are finding ways to cope with the changes we are causing. They are adapting to find new ways to spend time with their dogs and with like-minded people.
The racers are giving their dogs the exercise they thrive on. As a racer told radio station KJZZ in Flagstaff, “You just do it because you love spending time with your dogs.”
Dog sledders are finding ways to make the most of their sport in our warming climate. That should give us hope that the rest of us can adapt to changes we need to make to slow the rate of global warming.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.