Randy Stapilus

On July 20 of last year, Idaho Gov. Brad Little reported on the state revenue that had gushed in over the last year, and it was a lot more than had been expected.

The state received more than $5 billion, the first time it ever hit that mark, but as significant was the almost $900 million above what was expected, an immense amount far beyond any surpluses the state had seen before. As one news report said, Little and his staff “have hinted that some of the money is likely to be returned via tax cuts and some will likely be invested in Idaho’s K-12 public school system, along with other one-time capital and infrastructure projects.” Generally that would happen, but those decisions would have to wait until the next legislative session in January.