Getting a diagnosis that you have cancer has to be a distressing shock. When Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, received that diagnosis last winter, she was waiting to vote on a major stimulus bill in the U.S. Senate.
Last February, Klobuchar had a routine mammogram. It’s a scan for cancer. The mammogram detected a potential problem. A biopsy confirmed it was cancer at an early stage. Radiation treatment followed and appears to have eliminated her cancer.
"Of course this has been scary at times, since cancer is the word all of us fear,” Klobuchar said last week, “but at this point my doctors believe that my chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person."
Klobuchar was in the news again this week. She’s working on legislation intended to prevent election fraud.
There’s an important difference between that and voter fraud. Voter fraud is when a voter breaks an election law when voting. It’s pretty rare — about one in over 30 million ballots.
Election fraud is when an entire system is corrupted to influence an election. Democrats did that following Reconstruction after the Civil War. Shocked that freed slaves would vote to elect people who would represent them rather than the wealthy whites who felt such representation was their right, Democrats passed laws to discourage Black voting.
Poll taxes kept the poor from voting. Literacy “tests” given by white clerks were used selectively to keep voters of color from registering to vote.
More recently, southern states have made certain crimes felonies, enforced them selectively and added heavy fines on top of convictions, to stop people of color from voting. Over 10 percent of the voting-age population of Florida, about 1.6 million people, cannot vote because they cannot afford to pay their fines or have felony convictions. Most of them are Black.
The 2020 election, in which a majority of Americans elected the president and gained a slim advantage in the Senate, has brought an avalanche of state voter suppression laws. Texas, Arizona and Georgia have been the worst examples but hardly the only ones.
Klobuchar is one of eight Democrats in the Senate who introduced the Freedom to Vote Act in an attempt to fight back against the state-scale election fraud. The act is a watered-down version of a bill previously passed by the House that was then blocked by a Republican filibuster in the Senate. The bill has been written to meet the demands of Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, whose vote could be crucial to passing the bill in the evenly divided Senate.
Manchin claims that the bill, as it's currently written, will win the votes of at least 10 Republican senators. Political observers are extremely skeptical of his claim.
The Freedom to Vote Act would, among other provisions, ban partisan gerrymandering, set minimum federal standards on mail voting, ensure that every state offers same-day voter registration, and make Election Day a public holiday.
The act would attempt to get “dark money” out of federal elections. That’s money raised by political organizations who aren’t required to reveal who their donors are. Over $1 billion spent in last year’s election was dark money.
The Voting Rights Act (VRA) that now offers some federal elections protections was passed in 1965. It was renewed 98-0 in the Senate in 2006.
When the VRA was renewed it still required states with a history of voter suppression to obtain approval from the Department of Justice before making major changes to voting laws or practices. In 2013, the Supreme Court in Shelby County v. Holder threw out that provision.
One hour after the court announced its decision, Republicans in the Texas Legislature introduced a bill restricting access to voting. This was wholly predictable and wholly consistent with America’s long and despicable history of voter suppression in conservative states.
The right-wing majority on the Supreme Court winked at the claim that voter suppression is a thing of the past when they gutted the Voting Rights Act in 2013. It’s time to restore federal oversight of voting rights.
Forcing disenfranchised voters to wait until their votes no longer count before they can take action is much like outlawing scans for cancer before symptoms of the dreaded illness are apparent.
Detecting a cancer after it’s progressed and it’s too late to stop it can be a terrible personal tragedy. Detecting election fraud after the election has been held is a tragedy for the nation.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.