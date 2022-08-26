Michael Corrigan

“But now it's gone/It doesn't matter what for.” — Stevie Nicks

Many years ago in another world, I was a fellow of screenwriting at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles where the motto was: “We can teach you how films are made but we can’t teach you to be filmmakers.” One night, I went to a pre-Academy Award celebration for Richard Boyle, an old school chum who was nominated as best screenwriter for the film, “Salvador.” In the film, Boyle is a gonzo journalist played by James Woods, also nominated. Oliver Stone directed. The apartment was full of aspiring actors, directors, producers and other artists hoping for a shot at that invisible Hollywood gold. Would Oliver Stone show up and give some lucky actor a pass to fame and glory?