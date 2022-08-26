“But now it's gone/It doesn't matter what for.” — Stevie Nicks
Many years ago in another world, I was a fellow of screenwriting at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles where the motto was: “We can teach you how films are made but we can’t teach you to be filmmakers.” One night, I went to a pre-Academy Award celebration for Richard Boyle, an old school chum who was nominated as best screenwriter for the film, “Salvador.” In the film, Boyle is a gonzo journalist played by James Woods, also nominated. Oliver Stone directed. The apartment was full of aspiring actors, directors, producers and other artists hoping for a shot at that invisible Hollywood gold. Would Oliver Stone show up and give some lucky actor a pass to fame and glory?
Across the room, I noticed an attractive woman in a long dress, her hair brown and flowing past her shoulders. She was watching the crowd, and seemed part of the usual Hollywood characters anxious to achieve film immortality — yet she appeared separate. She was also very friendly.
“My name is Sara. Are you famous?”
“No,” I said. “I’m a writer.”
“You must be someone big to be here.”
“No, I just went to what we called grammar school with Richard Boyle.”
“I am kind of famous,” Sara said. “The song, ‘Sara,’ by Stevie Nicks was written for me. I love that line: ‘You're the poet in my heart/ Never change, and don't you ever stop.’” After a moment, she said, “We were very close… even after I took her boyfriend, Mick Fleetwood.”
Not quite believing her, I grew bold and asked for her number. Sara smiled and said, “I am living with Mick Fleetwood. We’re engaged to be married — but you can call me.”
Which I did the next day. A man with an English accent answered the phone.
“You want to talk to Sara, do you? All right.” Sara came on the line.
“You just spoke to Mick Fleetwood.”
“My day is complete,” I said. “Look, Sara, I occasionally write reviews for a fledgling rock magazine. Why don’t I do an interview with you, Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks when you return from your honeymoon.”
“Sounds good,” she said. “Call me in a month.”
When I called a month later, the line was disconnected. One afternoon, I sat in a place called the Bourgeois Pig when the song, “Sara,” began playing, and I told my Sara story to Jamie, an agent. She picked up a paper from a nearby table. On the cover of the entertainment section was a photo of Mick Fleetwood and his new bride, Sara Recor.
“Is that the Sara you met?”
I looked. “No, I don’t think so,” I said. “I guess she was masquerading as Stevie Nicks' muse.”
“Why would someone do that?”
“Living in a fantasy, maybe. I don’t know.”
“Well, this is fantasyland,” Jamie said. “The photo is a bit dark. Are you sure that’s not the same woman?”
“No, not absolutely sure.”
One thing the Hollywood film industry taught me was that there were so many people living there who desperately wanted to be stars, and they truly felt that that one didn’t exist unless they were performing on camera. So few would ever make it, and most would fade into obscurity.
At the Academy Awards that year, Boyle didn’t win, and according to his story, he challenged James Woods to a fist fight in the alley. I was never sure if the story was true. Richard Boyle died in the Philippines in 2016.
I do like the song, “Sara,” with its alternate chord formations and the fragile but haunting voice of Stevie Nicks. I often still wonder who was that phantom Sara at the party that night.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”