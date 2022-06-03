Thankfully our perceptions of resources and how to manage them effectively is changing. Environmental stewardship is no longer relegated to planting a few trees now and then and recycling our paper and plastic bottles (without lids, of course, since our friendly family felines have undoubtedly made off with them while we weren’t looking).
Considering feral/community cat colonies as natural resources is gradually becoming a reality. Despite what most city residents may believe, well-managed feral cat colonies can serve important functions.
Outdoor cats that are free-roaming or feral are considered “community cats.” These cats sometimes live in groups or “colonies” and choose territories because they have found a food and shelter source. Established cat colonies benefit their neighborhoods by keeping additional cats from moving in and controlling rodent populations for their human neighbors.
These cats do not have to be brought to a shelter for adoption. They already have a home! If a cat is healthy and has found food/shelter, it will be able to continue to thrive on its own. Some community cats may tolerate human contact. However, most would be very unhappy in a traditional home setting and prefer to keep their distance from humans. Given my own domestic cats barely tolerate me as a necessary nuisance much of the time, chances are that bringing a community cat into your home will not end well despite your good intentions.
The better solution for community cats is Trap Neuter Return (TNR). Well-run TNR programs target specific colonies until the vast majority of cats have been humanely trapped, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, ear-tipped to identify their status, and returned to their feline communities. Focused TNR programs reduce cat colony populations over time and keep them in check.
Katie Christian from the Bannock Feral Friends (BFF) has been working with forward-thinking local companies to deal with feral cats on their properties. These companies have embraced the fact that in a humane world the feral/community cats are here to stay and perform valuable services as “working cats.”
The Titan Center, Eaton Metal and Gem State Distributors, Inc. collaborate with BFF to ensure their resident community cat colonies are a managed resource and accept them as permanent unpaid “employees” in charge of keeping other cats out and controlling rodents. In addition to funding assistance for spay/neuters, these businesses have allowed BFF to install shelters and feeding stations on their premises. These community cats are now working cats earning their keep.
Though the number of animals euthanized in shelters has been decreasing, about 860,000 cats are still killed each year according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Many municipal shelters simply don’t have resources to manage community cat colonies populated with cats that make excellent working cats but are too wild to make good house pets. Living and working along side humans is a win-win alternative to euthanasia for these cats.
The newly reconstituted All About the Animal Coalition (AAA) will soon join other local efforts to manage area community cat colonies. They will operate weekly spay/neuter clinics on the Fort Hall Reservation throughout the summer beginning in June. Clinics may continue into the fall depending on need.
AAA has targeted the Fort Hall Reservation as its initial clinic site due to overpopulation and feral issues in that community. The issues facing Fort Hall residents are made worse by Pocatello/Chubbuck residents who dump unwanted animals there rather than pursuing more productive solutions. Addressing overpopulation issues in Fort Hall is critical to our entire locale. Reducing animal overpopulation reduces public health concerns for humans; reduces the spread of animal diseases among feral and domestic populations; relieves local shelters helping ensure they have room for the animals presented to them; and reduces the volunteer/funding needs for local animal rescue organizations.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck area is fortunate BFF continues to implement an aggressive TNR program and that the Pocatello Animal Shelter is working towards rejuvenating its program. The imminent addition of AAA spay/neuter clinics will be an invigorating addition to existing efforts. These programs, combined with the support of forward-thinking local businesses who understand the value of working cats as a manageable, positive community resource should make all Pocatellans proud and reassure all cat lovers that local animal groups continue to find innovative ways to help community cats in our city.
There is no better legacy to leave behind than a beating heart that would not be there had it not been for you. Please consider donating to an area animal welfare organization.
— Portneuf Animal Welfare Society (PAWS): pocatellopaws.org
— Bannock Humane Society (BHS): bannockhumanesociety.org
— Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue (A2A): a2arescue.godaddysites.com
— Bannock Feral Friends (BFF): facebook.com/Bannockferalfriends
— Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS): pocatelloshelterfriends.org
— Fort Hall ROAR: facebook.com/FHROAR
— Bingham County Humane Society (BCHS): binghamcountyhumane.org
— Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS): snakeriveranimalshelter.org
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.