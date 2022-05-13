“If men could get pregnant, abortions would be available at Jiffy Lube.” — Betty White
With the leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito for the conservative majority, it now appears that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal throughout the country. Alito’s draft document is still subject to revision, but the intended and likely outcome is clear. It will be the first instance of a constitutionally established right being withdrawn.
In his draft, Alito asserts that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” (really?) and that “the ruling has had damaging consequences” (just what specifically were those consequences, pray tell?).
What is clear is that, broadly speaking, the Republican party in recent years has politicized overturning Roe as a wedge issue and has made doing so a litmus test for appointment to the federal judiciary. Hence the tilted ideological makeup of the present Court.
With the overruling of the Roe v. Wade precedent, legal regulation of abortion will devolve to individual states.
The upshot will be the immediate ban or severe restriction of abortion in 20 states, mostly as a result of “trigger” laws already passed by Republican legislatures anticipating the demise of Roe. These states are mainly in the South and Midwest, but include Idaho and Utah. In five additional states, prohibition is likely to follow quickly. In short, the country will be roughly equally divided between abortion — allowing and abortion-banning states — notwithstanding polls now showing that Americans by a two to one majority think the right to a legal abortion should remain.
The strategy by the Court’s conservative majority seems to be this: deny that the Constitution provides guidance regarding abortion, then weasel to a states’ rights solution and let those state legislatures come down where they will — a shrewd calculation by Republican strategists. The question is, what will that mean for the unity of the country and our now fragile democracy?
You will recall a somewhat analogous American crisis in the mid-19th century over a similarly divisive constitutional question: slavery. The southern states insisted that individual states, not the federal union, should decide the issue for themselves. To which Abraham Lincoln in 1858 spoke these memorable words: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. ... It will become all one thing or all the other.”
If Lincoln were here today, I believe he would say (more eloquently to be sure) something like this about abortion: “It makes no sense to have a hodge-podge of contradictory state laws, leading inevitably to confusing, conflicting overlap, generating endless lawsuits, and intensifying even further our acrimonious national division. It must be all one thing (as it more nearly is now) or the other. If abortion is a right, then it must remain so for ALL American women. We must not create legal circumstances that impose oppressive, inequitable emotional, financial, and otherwise practical hardships, especially on poor women, simply based on where in the country they happen to live.”
States’ rights do make sense up to a point. Quite a few practical matters are better managed nearer at home by the states. But basic rights are for ALL Americans — because we are “one nation,” not a loose confederation of many like the European Union.
But is abortion really a constitutional right? Alito’s draft opinion says no because abortion is not mentioned therein. That is disingenuous, Justice Alito, since the Constitution is a very broadly worded document, and ever so many legal decisions necessitate interpreting the spirit of the Constitution in the light of particular, evolving conditions. That’s what the Court did in 1973. The founding founders didn’t think of everything—and they didn’t get everything right. They were all rich white men of the 18th century, many of them slave owners. They allowed slavery to stand, did not even consider voting rights for women. The question of abortion doubtless never occurred to them.
It is ironic that the Republican Party across the country is bent on outlawing abortion. The strong Libertarian wing of the Republican Party never ceases to decry the impingement of government on individual freedom. Republicans generally claim they wish to minimize government intervention in the lives of citizens. Yet I cannot think of a more egregious intrusion into the right of self determination and personal privacy than dictating to women about their reproductive choices. Go figure. It is worth noting that back in 1973 before the Supreme Court became so overtly politicized as it is now, in the 7-2 Roe v. Wade decision that confirmed abortion as a constitutional right, five of the supporting justices were appointed by Republican presidents. The direction the political winds are blowing, as now, should be completely irrelevant.
In light of this ideological inconsistency, one can’t help but wonder if the more recent Republican opposition to abortion isn’t substantially a matter of political opportunism rather than principle, a strategy to lure the support of Catholics and Evangelicals who once upon a time were Democrats. That was clearly so with Donald Trump, who has no principles beyond personal expedience.
I don’t wish to over simplify this very complex question. I understand why many among us would for various reasons, theological and philosophical, wish to protect the unborn. Were I personally to be involved as a party in making such a difficult choice, I like to think that I would choose to accept my responsibility and let that fetus develop and be born. But I cannot say for sure — because I haven’t been there.
From a moral standpoint, I believe that persons who engage in sexual behavior should do so ideally only if they are prepared to assume the responsibility for whatever the outcome of that experience might be. That means being sufficiently mature emotionally, capable of providing financially, and free of other obligations that would prevent becoming the engaged parent going forward that a conceived child would require. In the best of all worlds, that reductionist scenario is how it would always be.
But notwithstanding such idealism, people are imperfect, passionate, not always wise — in a word, human. Unwanted pregnancies happen. Life has a way of creating difficult, messy surrounding circumstances. For fetuses so conceived and for those who conceive them, the stars are often terribly misaligned.
Very many of those who oppose abortion do so on the basis of abstract principles — which seem clear and unassailable. But facing the decision of whether to abort or not is not an abstraction — it is an inescapable existential dilemma. One must assess all the complicating, irreconcilable variables and make a judgment as to what will cause the least damage going forward. Those who have not faced this existentially ought to be slow to criticize the choices of those who must.
I doubt there are very many of those women forced to make that decision who do so without anguish, who do not pay a lasting emotional price, and who choose to abort only because they realize, everything considered, the greater cost all around of not doing so. I think this is so whether the fetus was conceived pre-maritally, extra-maritally or within a marriage. I think these women mostly deserve our compassion, not condemnation.
How would the pro-lifers feel if laws produced by a majority, for whatever pragmatic state reasons, compelled under certain conditions the termination of pregnancies of women who wanted to bear those children? It would rightly be seen as an egregious violation of personal freedom. This hypothetical comparison is instructive.
Pro-choice does not mean actively promoting abortion — it is mostly best avoided; very few are cheer-leading for it. If Roe were allowed to stand, the free speech rights of anti-abortionists still would allow them to press their arguments against it. They simply could not impose their persuasions by law on everyone else.
Here is the elephant in the room about the legal regulation of abortion. It is a matter profoundly affecting women’s lives. Men are disproportionately responsible for unwanted pregnancies and often irresponsibly absent in the aftermath. Ultimately it is women who bear most of the burden of the fallout. And who in predominantly male legislatures are not listening to women and are bent on creating excessively restrictive abortion laws? Men!
What’s wrong with this picture?
H. Wayne Schow, a native Idahoan, is a professor of English emeritus at Idaho State University. Schow lives in Pocatello.