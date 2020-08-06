A tall wall in my house displays solely abstract paintings. Five artists (who are all deceased) created the art, and I was fortunate to know these talented beings.
One artist contributing to the wall was my father, Robie. He died when he was 43. Another painter, Joel Smith, was my father’s best friend. He taught art at various colleges and painted into his 90s, having recently passed away.
According to Joel, my father most inspired his pursuit of art for the pure joy of creation. Joel Smith had a distinguished career, and his paintings are included in the collections of the Tokyo and New York museums of modern art.
Raymond Obermayer, a Pocatello poet and artist from Wisconsin, was also my father’s friend. They used to paint together in the middle of the night. Fifty years after my father died, I bought a painting from Ray at the show he held when he turned 90. Ray died shortly after I bought his painting, and I suspect he left this world with a paintbrush in hand. His colorful abstract graces my wall and is uplifting.
There is also a painting by Pocatello artist Jaclyn Mitchell on the wall titled “Wired.” She said the painting was her testament to the intense energies that drive people with bipolar disorder, who can be talented artists.
I did not know Jaclyn well, but I’m told she was a kind-hearted soul who touched many people. Her artwork exhibited at the show moved me deeply. I frequently gaze upon her painting and wish we had become better friends. After her death, I learned that she struggled emotionally like my father, which saddened me.
The final painting on my wall was created by a man I met briefly once in Salt Lake City. He wasn’t an artist by trade, but more of an inventor. He lived adjacent to my stepbrother, and I toured his clever creations the day we met. At the end of the encounter, I saw an abstract hanging on the wall of his garage. He said it was the only painting he had ever done. I admired its palette. When he died, my stepbrother contacted me indicating his last wish had been for me to have the painting.
Whenever I look at this inventor’s singular painting, I “fall” into a splash of vivid yellows and reds reflective of my favored season. For me, nature provides one last hurrah of dashing beauty before death’s darkness lays the groundwork for the next round of life; his gift is treasured.
However, Joel Smith indicated professional artists, from a purely academic aspect, shouldn’t paint abstract art until they have mastered the fundamentals of drawing. He said doing so enabled them to develop more powerful abstracts than would occur by diving straight into painting without learning art’s basics.
Prior to my conversation with Joel, I barely appreciated abstract art. However, I put together a retrospective showing of my father’s art work some years later at Idaho State University. The paintings were placed in the chronological order of creation, and at the end of the exhibit my father had exploded with abstract art. Joel, a masterful watercolor artist, also spent the last years of his life painting stunning abstracts. I now appreciate abstracts for the way they allow artists to break loose from traditional boundaries.
I revere my wall of abstract art. Gazing upon that collective energy brings me joy and a feeling of connection to people who touched my life. Their creative beauty is a gift that keeps on giving long after they have moved on. My father said, “Painting is man’s (and woman’s) attempt to halt the everlasting passing away of time.” The artists on my wall transport me to a time when they were at their creative best.
There are many reasons why people appreciate the lasting beauty of art. It enriches us, but it also stimulates creativity. That energy drives everything we do, and it will help us to survive our current travails. In times of crisis when we are challenged to put food on the table, it is easy to dismiss artistic pursuit as meaningless.
However, local organizations like the IFFT and Bistline foundations are working to sustain art groups and their projects during this difficult time. The creators of these charitable foundations saw the value in having art in our communities, and their legacy is providing a lifeline of support. These organizations are managed by the Idaho Community Foundation and can be accessed online if you are in need of grant support for public projects or agencies.
There are many ways you can help artists during this unprecedented period of interruption. While in lockdown, consider taking online art classes; if you can afford it commission a work of art or donate to the arts; gift art to others; and look for online exhibits and openings that you can experience virtually.
The group that labored to build the Japanese garden at the Pocatello airport are close to installing the first Kusudama exhibit in the terminal lobby. This will complete Phase One of a multi-year origami art project. Although COVID-19 delayed, they are working to create a unique collection of world-class exhibits that will move hearts long after the dust settles on this awful virus.
In closing, if you need a safe outing to escape the house, consider visiting the Kizuna Garden. It’s located at the front of the Pocatello airport — you can drive to the entrance. It is handicapped accessible, and brochures located on the gazebo provide a self-guided tour of its complexities. The parking and garden are free, and being outside, you aren’t likely to encounter the wrong kind of “bug.”
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.