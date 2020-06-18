It surprised me to learn the city of Pocatello does not already have body cameras for all of its police officers and that very few are used by the Idaho State Police. Apparently Chubbuck police officers have all worn body cameras since the spring of 2014.
According to a recent article in the Idaho State Journal, a request is being made to fund body cameras for all Pocatello police officers. Given our beleaguered economy, it would be easy for the city to defer this purchase for better economic times, but citizens should encourage the mayor and city council to find a way to immediately fund this budget item. The state of Idaho should also seek funding without delay to equip all of its troopers with body cameras.
In advocating this, I am not contending our Pocatello Police Department or the state police employ many officers who abuse the rights of citizens. To the contrary, cameras will reveal that, more often than not, Idaho police are doing their job in an admirable fashion, and that they confront situations that would try the patience of the most balanced of souls.
When you consider that 1,627 police officers were killed in the line of duty in the U.S. in the past decade, while 58,866 assaults upon police officers were recorded in 2018 with over 18,000 injuries, wearing cameras makes sense for many reasons. (Statistics from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund).
The cameras would encourage officers to remain professional in creating a record of their behavior, while documenting the situations where officers confront abusive conduct from citizens. The videos should also be useful to police departments for ongoing training.
During my courtroom days, I represented police departments on several cases that involved the alleged use of excessive force. The details of those lawsuits cannot be discussed, but having active cameras would have dispensed with questions that existed in those matters. You theoretically would also have less lawsuits if cameras were required equipment for all police officers in the U.S.
A bill regarding police reforms was recently introduced into Congress by the Democrats and contains a provision that state and local police departments will lose their federal funding if they do not require all police officers to wear body cameras. In our current political climate it is not likely to pass, but police departments nationwide should make this mandatory equipment for their officers that must be turned on when they interact with the public (including during interrogations).
The advent of cellphone videos has revealed too many instances of excessive police force being used, particularly upon people of color, and we all want this behavior to come to a screeching halt.
Police cameras will not reduce crime nor limit police behavior, but they will clarify the who, how, what, when and where of things for investigative purposes. They should also aid removal and discipline of officers where warranted and improve training, while increasing public trust, which is needed to effectively police society.
Readers are likely familiar with the profuse movies and TV series that depict rampant corruption in the interrelated legal and police systems. There are bad apples in both professions, but two themes commonly seen show lawyers committing ethical violations at a mind-boggling rate and police officers on the take who use excessive force and coerce false confessions.
Do these things happen? Yes. Are they common? Not in the legal system I have worked in for 40 years. Call me naive given the tripe we are fed in movies and TV series, but I believe these actions are extremely rare in law and police departments in Idaho. I have no experience regarding the rest of the country, but the frequency of incidents involving excessive force, and the thousands of protests across America do suggest significant problems exist elsewhere.
Installing body cameras on all police officers should help to weed out the egregious actors while educating the public about a job that is unquestionably challenging for the majority of officers who perform admirably in “the line of duty.” Getting it done immediately in Pocatello would be a win-win situation for everyone except for bad apples plying both sides of that line.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.