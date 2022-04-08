The ongoing catastrophe in Ukraine is more than just another blip in the news cycle, it's a transformative event. At the end of all of this, the world could be much different than it is now and has been for decades.
The bad news is that the Ukrainian people (and for that matter, the Russian people as well) are going to suffer greatly in the present and near future. The good news — inasmuch as there can be any good news in the midst of immense suffering — is that the world eventually stands a good chance of being a better place, at least for a while, as a consequence.
Baby boomers (like me) went through our formative years with experiences that were quite different from what young people encounter today. One of the biggest differences between then and now is that little kids used to get picked on by bigger kids — all of the time. That was the lay of the land, whether you liked it or not. And while very unpleasant, that bullying may have actually served a valuable purpose.
Generations ago, you were expected to confront bullies yourself. Doing so was a veritable rite of passage. It was not at all uncommon for parents to tell their kids to quit crying about getting pushed around and to get back out there and do something about it.
Confronting a bully was transformative. Not only did you learn how good it felt to stand up for yourself, but you learned, more importantly, that most bullies are paper tigers who back down quickly when you call them out.
Almost everyone of my age remembers the first time they stood up to a bully. Most of us can trace many of the good things in our lives back to the moment that we first learned to quit expecting others to stand up for us and learned to stand up for ourselves.
Another big difference between growing up now and a few generations ago is the difference in the worldwide geopolitical environment. I grew up during the Cold War. I was in the first grade during October 1962, attending an elementary school that was 150 miles from Cuba — during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We all thought that we could end up as a cloud of radioactive dust at any moment.
The first time I ever got in big trouble in school (a trend that would only increase) was when I refused to participate in a “duck and cover” drill. Even in the first grade I knew that hiding under a desk would do little good if a nuke got dropped on downtown Fort Myers, Florida. The principal agreed with me, but said that I was scaring the other kids. My bum still hurts.
There was no doubt in our minds back then that the communists — the Soviets and the Chinese and their puppet states — were the bad guys. Yes, some of what we got from the news in this regard was propaganda, but not nearly as much as we get today (we'll talk about Hunter Biden soon). Plus, history pretty clearly shows that communism was, and is, demonstrably bad just about any way you paint it: socially, politically or economically.
There's a reason why Russia, China and other autocratic states are currently, regardless of sanctions, in trouble. Modern autocrats like Putin, Bolsonaro, Erdogan, Duterte, Orban, Jinping — and like Donald Trump aspired to, but was constrained from becoming by our laws and civic institutions — appear strong in the same mirage-like manner as schoolyard bullies.
It's one thing to lob cruise missiles at children's hospitals from hundreds of miles away, it's another to engage in close-quarters combat with Ukrainian soldiers who hate your guts for what happened in Bucha. I'll bet on the latter every time.
Modern autocrats look at liberal democracies, like our own, and almost always make the mistake of taking one of our great strengths — the ability to debate openly — and confuse it for weakness. I'm quite sure that Vladimir Putin has observed the debates over social, economic and cultural issues in the United States and taken them as a sign of decline. Our last five less than stellar presidents notwithstanding, I believe that our best days are ahead.
As much as I rail against wokeness, the only thing worse would be if it were deemed improper and banned by the government and the media (like anti-wokeness occasionally is). Yes, I get the irony that wokeness, for the most part, is promulgated by the government, the media and various appendages thereof. What can I say? It's an imperfect world.
So how, exactly, is the suffering in Ukraine possibly the vanguard of a better world? Because I think (well, hope anyway) that we may all learn some lessons from what results when you are so enamored with your own view of the world that you are willing to shove it down everyone else's throat, at any cost.
Perhaps we'll learn that the world is not completely full of simpatico people yearning to embrace the values of liberal democracies, and that some of these people happen to sit on top of heaps of mineral and energy wealth. Some of them also possess nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. Some of them believe in a better afterlife as well.
Perhaps we'll learn that free speech is important — no matter how much you disagree with it. Sure, there are limits. I don't, for instance, have a problem with Florida's hysterically and disingenuously labeled “Don't say gay” bill because I think that it's age appropriate. But shouting down speeches on, of all places, college campuses or banning “incorrect” speech is not behavior that's generally found on the road to freedom and prosperity.
Perhaps we'll learn that though anthropogenic global warming is bad, so are tactical nukes deployed by regimes enabled by our lack of will to achieve energy independence via all of the means we have available to us: fossil fuels, nuclear, solar, wind and thermal. And worse, when push comes to shove, fossil fuels and nuclear power are more effective at heating your home than pixie dust.
And perhaps we'll re-learn that standing up to bullies is not only right, but it feels really good.
