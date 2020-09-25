Is it too much to hope for that, after he loses the election, Donald Trump will be prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison? Perhaps so, given Trump’s skill at legal maneuvering. But consider the range of possible charges that could be brought against him: tax fraud, bank fraud, misuse of funds from his charitable foundation, misuse of campaign funds, misuse of the pardon power, violation of the emoluments clause, lying under oath, multiple instances of misuse of presidential authority and, possibly, treason.
Treason might seem a bit far fetched, but I think that there is considerable evidence for it. The U.S. Constitution’s treason clause (article III, section 3) forbids citizens from “levying war” against the United States or “adhering to their (the States’) Enemies, and giving them aid and comfort”.
To decide the issue, two questions need to be answered: 1) Is Russia our enemy? and 2) Has Trump intentionally given Russia “aid and comfort” since becoming president?
Relations between Russia and the U.S. have varied greatly over the past 70 years. Russia was our ally in World War II, but it was also a growing empire, the USSR, and it became an economic and political rival to the United States. From 1947 until 1989, it was not merely a rival, but a threat. During that period, the U.S. said it was at war with the USSR. The war may have been “cold,” not “hot,” but the two countries built up armies and weaponry and faced each other as hostile powers.
Then the USSR dissolved in 1991, and for a few years we were on relatively good terms with Russia, but those relations turned increasingly sour at the end of that decade. Vladimir Putin became president in 1999. NATO, of which the U.S. was an influential member, began to look eastward for new members, toward the former component states of the USSR that Russia insisted were still within its sphere of influence.
NATO took action against the Republic of Yugoslavia in the Kosovo war, and Russia objected; Russia blamed the U.S. for political revolts in Georgia (2003) and Ukraine (2004); Russia opposed the U.S. intervention in Iraq (2003), and when the U.S. announced an intention to install anti-missile defenses in Poland and the Czech Republic (2007), Putin warned that he would target those installations. He said, in 2008, that they were “a threat to our national security.”
Barack Obama attempted a “reset” of relations with Russian, but it never really took hold. The Putin regime became increasingly undemocratic and Putin, in 2011, blamed the U.S. for internal protests against his dictatorial rule. From 2012 to 2015, relations got steadily worse. There were several incursions of Russian military aircraft and ships into U.S. territory, and Russia violated a treaty by testing missiles. Edward Snowden copied thousands of secret U.S. documents, fled the country (2013) and was granted asylum by Russia. In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea and invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. enacted serious sanctions against it. The next year, Russian troops entered the war in Syria, in which the U.S. supported those forces seeking to overthrow Assad and Russia supported Assad. Some have described the Syrian war as a proxy war between the U.S. and Russia.
In 2016, Russia conducted what could be called a cyberattack on the U.S., in an attempt to affect the election; it’s doing the same thing now. In 2018, it began arming the Taliban in Afghanistan, and in 2020 it offered the Taliban forces bonuses if they killed U.S. soldiers.
All of which suggests that “enemy” is the correct word to describe Russia’s relationship to the U.S.
During Trump’s administration, Russia has behaved even more aggressively toward the U.S., and, to some extent, the U.S. has responded appropriately with sanctions. Does that suggest that Trump is not siding with Russia?
No. The American government’s actions are not completely under Trump’s control. Fortunately, the Department of Defense, the Intelligence agencies and the U.S. Congress have not (as yet) completely lost their independence. Trump couldn’t have prevented many of those appropriate responses, even if he’d wanted to.
Consider, however, these presidential actions that do demonstrate Trump’s support of Russia: With regard to Russian interference in U.S. elections, Trump has accepted Putin’s denial of that interference despite the evidence uncovered by U.S. intelligence agencies. He is attempting to keep information about current Russian election interference from reaching the American public.
Trump has refused to acknowledge intelligence reports about Russia offering bounties for killed American soldiers. He has ignored Russia’s recent poisoning of Putin’s chief political opponent. He has failed to actively oppose Russia’s annexation of Crimea. He has, in effect, conceded control of Syria to Russia and abandoned all efforts to oust the Syrian dictator, Assad. He has attempted to restore Russia’s membership in the G7.
Trump has constantly criticized NATO members and attempted to weaken the organization by withdrawing American troops from NATO countries, most recently from Germany. Weakening NATO has been a primary goal of Russia for decades, because Russia wishes to exercise control over former member states of the USSR.
Does this look like intentionally providing “aid and comfort” to an enemy? It does to me. Why, then, would Trump betray his country? Perhaps, as Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence has said, Trump’s constant deference to Putin may reflect Putin’s power over him in the form of incriminating information.
Or Trump may feel that he needs Putin’s help to win re-election, or he simply admires Putin, whose power over Russia he envies and whose praise he relishes. But it’s also possible that Trump serves Putin without any real awareness of what he is doing. Former NSC member Alexander Vindman calls Trump “a useful idiot and a fellow traveler,” who acts “as Putin’s unwitting agent”.
Even if Trump is not an intentional traitor, however, it remains true that he is betraying the American people. He knew the danger of the coronavirus, failed to take steps to control it, and his inaction is responsible for thousands of deaths; he lies to the American public constantly and is now attempting to prevent government agencies from telling the public the truth — about the pandemic, about Russia’s interference in the 2020 election, about the protests against racism, about the threat of white nationalists. He denies climate change and has reversed America’s effort to combat it, indirectly bearing some responsibility for the fires that are now ravaging the Pacific coast. Finally, he is attempting to rig the upcoming election by interfering with the voting process.
Whether a conscious traitor or not, Trump is selling this country down the river. We must stop him, at least by making him an ex-president; at best, by sending him the other direction on that river.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.