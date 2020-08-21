Just when I didn't think that it was possible to be more disappointed in the media, I've found a new nadir. These days, even the portions of the media dedicated to fact-checking and critical analysis of current events are displaying a skew to the left — using many of the same tactics they are generally quick to criticize and decry when used by others.
I never, ever imagined I'd find myself saying this, but some fact-checkers and “skeptics” are full of crap. Maybe they are not as bad as those with whom they find fault, but it's a matter of a few degrees of separation rather than a few light years.
There are two recent stories which I believe illustrate this point. The first is that of Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year old boy who, while riding a bike outside of his father’s home with his sisters, was shot in the head at point blank range by a neighbor. The neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, was arrested the next day and is currently being held on first-degree murder charges.
To be perfectly clear, I believe that the this story has been covered, for the most part, as it should. It's a tragic situation. The fact that the perpetrator is Black and the victim is white should not be relevant.
Yeah, I know I'm dreaming. Sorry.
Given the circumstances of the case, it seems reasonable to think that Mr. Sessoms is suffering from mental illness rather than acting exclusively out of malice. Not that any of that will ameliorate the calls for his execution before he even gets a trial. That's the world we find ourselves in. Mob mentality is the order of the day.
An element of social media, one which I think could fairly be described as conservative, has latched onto Cannon as a cause célèbre. Memes and story shares everywhere asking why Cannon isn't getting as much attention as Black Lives Matter. These folks are, in my view, not acting entirely without any basis in fact. They may be in-eloquent and overly simplistic in their view of the situation, but they are not entirely wrong.
The fact-checking industry has been busy issuing a series of rebukes concerning this story, showing that it has been covered by the media. And that is technically correct. But the devil, as always, is in the details.
Something that everyone in the media knows, including many of those criticizing the conservative reaction to the Cannon Hinnant story, is that not all coverage is the same.
Media coverage of an event is not a force of nature that condensed from the ether sometime after the Big Bang; it's a series of choices made in newsrooms. Those decisions, rather than the four fundamental forces in nature, determine how a story plays out.
Does the story run on page one or page six? Do we put the “A-Team” on it or the summer intern? What's the headline going to be and how big is the font? Will there be photos of the victim, the perpetrator or both? What's the followup?
If it's TV, is it the lead story? If not, is it in the top half of the broadcast? Does it run in the chyron? Does it run in the next hour? Does it run more than one day? What's the followup?
I hate to be the one to break it to you, but in the modern media newsrooms are out for things that attract eyeballs, ears or fingertips. Narratives that are easy to peddle, such as cops kill Black men due to racism and most whites are just too privileged to get it, attract a fair number of all of the above.
Yet another Black child dying in an epidemic of violence in Chicago might get covered, but not prominently. A white kid being killed by a Black man, something that runs counter to the current narrative du jour, well — that might have to be handled delicately. That means, in many instances, no photos, no mention of race and onto the next story pretty quickly.
Had social media not run with Cannon's story, he'd already be forgotten — except to his family and friends.
The fact-checkers and other critics of the conservative view of this are, to put it kindly, delusional. There is no way on earth that had the races in this terrible tragedy been reversed that this would be anything other than a media field day. I can imagine reporters from the New York Times handing out water bottles for protesters to throw at police trying to keep the peace.
Onto the second story. Last week, commuters in Boise were briefly treated to a billboard that read “Black & Brown Folks Built This Country / (And We’re Doing It Again) / Join Us Or Get Out Of The Way” superimposed over a painting of the Boise skyline — featuring a burning police car. Lamar Advertising, the owner of the billboard, took it down within a day, saying that it escaped their quality control measures.
The person responsible for this, activist Tanisha Jae Newton, claims that she is “radically unapologetic” about it. I believe her. Looking over her resume and published works I see little to indicate that a college education heavily informed by gender studies, LGBTQ studies and African American studies has proved overly beneficial.
To Ms. Newton, I say this. You propose a binary choice. I can actually think of a few more options. Perhaps if you added a history course or two to that stupendously broad academic background, you might figure that out as well. I suggest the Spanish Civil War, or perhaps the Balkans.
Media coverage of this? A gigantic snooze. Again, I think that's about right. I don't think that the media should cover every knuckle-headed thing some idiot puts on a billboard. You'd need way more bandwidth for that.
But I invite everyone to imagine what the coverage of this would have been had the billboard message been created by a group of neo-Nazis with some similarly bizarre claim of white supremacy.
When I posted this story on my own social media my liberal friends were quick to accuse me of spreading fake news. An interesting claim given how easily the story could be verified. But the salient point is that even they thought it was too stupid to possibly be true.
I told all of them the same thing. Since when are too stupid to be true, and true, mutually exclusive?
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.