Put nine Nazis on the United States Supreme Court, and they will not uphold a conviction against Adolf Hitler for crimes against humanity. Having watched the political maneuvering that stacked the existing court with religious conservatives has parts of America facing the prospect of stepping back 50 years in time.
The Supreme Court lost the respect of many Americans when it adopted the Citizens decision, giving corporations and wealthy individuals the unlimited right to buy politicians. A Gallup poll in September 2021 reported public approval for the court had fallen from 58 percent to 40 percent. If the court outright reverses Roe v. Wade (which appears imminent), public support will continue declining as citizens fully grasp this court’s political bent.
All polls reflect the majority of Americans believe women should have the right to choose regarding terminating unwanted pregnancies, subject to reasonable limitations. That has been settled law applied by the courts for 50 years.
Since 1994 significant changes to national abortion laws have been made in 56 countries, but only three have become more restrictive (Center for Reproductive Rights). According to the Guttmacher Institute, 1 in 4 women have had an abortion by the time they reach the age of 45. Over half already had children, so this decision is being made by a majority of women who have experienced motherhood.
Consider that America is the only developed nation in the world that lacks a paid family leave policy. Add that we have the highest maternal mortality rate in the world for a developed nation, and that a higher percentage of women of color die during childbirth. Reversing Roe will discriminate against women in various states and will particularly penalize minorities and poor women — so much for constitutional justice.
There are complex medical and personal reasons why women need to have reasonable access to abortion services. Only a religious zealot insists that a woman who has been raped or victimized from incest must carry that child because her pregnancy is “God’s will.” Was it God’s will that these women be raped?
In certain instances, proper medical care requires abortions to protect the mother’s life and to give some fetuses in multiple conceptions a chance to survive. When women miscarry, fetal tissue sometimes has to be aborted to protect them from severe infection and death. Ectopic pregnancies can kill women if they aren’t aborted. One in 4 conceptions naturally miscarry; apparently God also recognizes valid factors for terminating pregnancies.
TheSkimm, May 7, 2022, observed that, “Women may want an abortion for a variety of reasons. And the right to get one is currently protected so long as Roe stands. But at the end of the day, the issue transcends politics. Abortion is a big part of modern medicine used to help many women stay alive.”
Violence toward abused women also increases during their relationships when they are pregnant, and women bearing children in these circumstances have a more difficult time leaving abusive partners.
If the court reverses Roe, and states adopt extreme restrictions or eliminate the right to choose, they will not stop abortions. Obtaining an abortion has been illegal in the Philippines for years. Yet, over 100,000 illegal abortions are estimated to occur annually there with many women being hospitalized due to complications from unsafe procedures. Prior to the Roe decision, upwards of 1.2 million illegal abortions were performed annually in the United States. See, Respect Care Givers, May 3, 2022.
A complete reversal of Roe will return parts of America to back alleys. Women of means will always be able to obtain safe abortion procedures, but an unsafe black market will arise to capitalize on the need for abortion services.
Men are the super majority on the Supreme Court and legislatures making these decisions that seek to control women’s bodies. If they had to bear the physical consequences of unwanted pregnancies, we would not be having this discussion.
The Supreme Court correctly held 50 years ago that women have a fundamental right to privacy in choosing when to carry a pregnancy, subject to reasonable limitations. It is arbitrary to toss this precedent because abortion wasn’t mentioned when the constitution was written in 1787. That kind of logic would allow many other rights not identified 233 years ago to be eliminated. In a modern world, applying archaic reasoning from a religious minority smacks of tyranny that will stoke more division in America.
Our highest court sold American politics to the highest bidder in the Citizens decision. Now they are poised to reverse a 50-year precedent that will result in oppressive inequality. Reversal normally occurs when progress is needed — not to go backward in time. If this decision is enacted, don’t expect the majority of women to meekly accept becoming forced breeders. They have fought for centuries to obtain equal rights. This stacked ship may sail, but it is headed for stormy seas.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.