“I'm walkin' here!” — Ratso Rizzo, “Midnight Cowboy”
Joe Rogan, Whoopi Goldberg and Ilya Shapiro are very different individuals. Rogan is a UFC color commentator and host of the eponymous and popular podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Goldberg is a comedian, actress and one of the co-hosts of the ABC television program “The View.” Shapiro is a well-connected expert in constitutional studies and an attorney with a resume in international law about a mile long.
The thing that all three share in common is that they happened to share a metaphorical ride in the cab that nearly ran over Ratso Rizzo near the beginning of the film “Midnight Cowboy.” As a result, all three are currently under fire from cancel scolds jaywalking on liberty.
Let's first examine the case of Mr. Rogan, who's in trouble for having the temerity to allow guests on his popular Spotify broadcast who question the prevailing paradigms surrounding COVID-19 and, to make matters worse, for treating them with dignity and respect. The fact that Rogan is willing to listen to and converse with legitimate medical professionals, albeit outliers in terms of opinions, has drawn the ire of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and others who've asked Spotify to de-platform themselves unless Rogan's show is canceled.
Now that's some concept right there — give me what I want or cancel me.
The complete idiocy of this has been thoroughly discussed and I see little need to hoe that row any further. Suffice it to say that it's rich in irony that those whose rise to fame was propelled by “stick it to the man” are now sticking with the man when it comes to deciding for all of us what speech is acceptable and what is not.
I'm not a big fan of Joe Rogan. So what — no one bends my arm up behind my back to listen to his podcasts. To his credit, he's open-minded and a good interviewer. I'm certainly not about to defend his guests who spun all of this up because I think that they are wrong.
But that's my decision. I don't need noted non-experts like Neil Young making that decision for me. In that regard, about the only people that I trust less for medical advice than radio personalities are rock stars.
I've already seen the defense that Young, Mitchell, et al., aren't trying to ban anyone's speech, they just don't want to share a platform with anyone who's speech they disagree with — as is, unquestionably, their right.
That happens to be pretty rich on several fronts.
Rogan's celebrity scolds breathe the exact same rarefied air as does he and have little room for claiming to just be looking out for the average person and to be sticking up for science. They sure aren't for science when it comes to nuclear energy, GMOs, drug abuse and many other issues on which they've frequently opined — quite ignorantly.
And I'm quite sure that had Spotify acceded to their demands to de-platform Rogan, they'd have withdrawn their requests to de-platform themselves. Suppression of speech is exactly what this is all about.
I'm sure that Neil Young or any of the handful of celebrities who are currently on his bandwagon could easily get themselves booked on Rogan's show and discuss all of this with him. But to do that they'd have to be willing to converse as equals. I don't think that's something that aging celebrity hippies are particularly good at doing.
Whoopi Goldberg currently finds herself on the wrong end of a two-week suspension from her role as a co-host on the “The View,” for claiming that the Holocaust wasn't “racial.” That, of course, is wrong. But it's hardly worth the stir it's created.
“The View,” at its best, is a vacuous exercise in passing time. People say stupid things on “The View” so often that it just might qualify as a miracle that anyone even picked up on Goldberg's faux pas in such a target-rich environment. Ms. Goldberg has apologized and that ought to be that. If we're to adopt a policy of firing or suspending anyone who says something stupid, especially in the heat of a charged live discussion, look forward to 90 percent unemployment.
The right seems to be taking special delight in Ms. Goldberg's plight. But I'm not for allowing the free speech scolds to prevail whether they be left, right or just too young to know anything, as in the case of Ilya Shapiro.
Shapiro's case is, in many ways, the most troubling. Shapiro just recently accepted a position at the Georgetown University Law Center. A few days ago, Shapiro was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of a tweet that he made criticizing President Joe Biden's pledge to consider only Black women for his choice to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy precipitated by Justice Stephen Breyer's pending retirement. Biden, by limiting his choice based on identity, was in danger of nominating a person of lesser legal skills than if he just chose the best candidate available, reasoned Shapiro.
Shapiro's tweet may have been inelegant and tone deaf, but he's not all wrong. The sentiment expressed is not exactly the missing piece of an earth-shattering concept either. Nonetheless, Shapiro has since apologized and deleted the tweet in question. But that's not enough for students at Georgetown who are staging a series of protests to have him fired.
Look — you either value freedom or you don't. If you do value freedom, you have to acknowledge that others have the right to exercise their freedom just as much as you do. Sometimes that's upsetting. When it's worse, rising to a level that causes egregious harm, there exists an entire system of laws and penalties to deal with it.
But when someone's exercise of the freedom to speak freely merely results in you being upset, well, as far as I'm concerned, you can just suck it up, buttercup. Cowboy, cowgirl or cowit the hell up and just get on with your business. Leave the hard stuff to those who can handle it.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.