Put yourself in the shoes of a man brutally injured in an auto accident that wasn’t his fault. Comatose, his life hangs in the balance on a remote road somewhere in Idaho. The authorities decide to call for an air ambulance to spirit him to the closest appropriate medical facility. In rural Idaho, the difference in saving the man’s life may be the use of this emergency air transport. No negotiation occurs regarding the cost for the person’s emergency flight. The issue at that point is saving his life, as it should be.
When people face medical crises, they don’t typically ask the cost for these “non-elective” flights even when conscious, and they have no idea what might lie ahead. The median charge for an air ambulance flight in 2017 was $36,400, an increase of more than 60 percent from 2012. The estimated median cost averaged $10,200 per flight in 2017, and the industry has provided no transparency in justifying the exponential costs.
The first air ambulance was put into service by a Denver hospital in 1972, and from 1980 until 2018 the number of air ambulances in the United States grew from 32 to more than 1,500. At the same time, rural hospitals have declined, with more than 120 having closed since 2005. The need for air ambulance services has increased for people living in rural areas, and judging by the numbers, it must be a profitable industry.
A 2019 Government Accountability Office Report found that approximately 70 percent of air ambulance rides reviewed from 2017 were out of network. That means the provider bills what it wants for the service, and consumers are charged for the total or whatever balance remains, typically in excess of $10,000 even when payment is made by insurance.
Efforts continue in America to expand health insurance coverage and to prevent people from being bankrupted by surprise medical bills. However, the individual described above may already have devastating financial consequences before he reaches the hospital.
Assume this man survives and is eventually billed for the “ride of his life.” The charges I have encountered for clients have ranged from $30,000 to $85,000 (they can exceed six figures). Victims soon start receiving letters demanding payment and threatening lawsuits.
Final charges for flights vary greatly depending upon a person’s insurance status, but people in these situations can be further traumatized by a medical system that permits surprise billing.
One person out of six who require hospitalization receive surprise bills, and emergency services including the air ambulance industry are some of the worst offenders. Studies indicate one in five will visit an emergency center every year, and approximately 90 million Americans live in rural areas.
When the services are outside of a network, surprise billing (aka balance billing) allows the companies to charge consumers the entire unpaid balance. Consumers in many states, including Idaho, are not protected from these abusive practices and have been victimized throughout America by exorbitant charges for medical and ambulance services.
It’s offensive how often we are blindsided by a health care system that is not properly regulated. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see our state’s federal politicians come together to aggressively support legislation to protect us from these abuses? Don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen from our current cast of politicians. They seem more intent upon issuing self-laudatory press releases than working to protect the average Idahoan.
Various states are trying to eliminate surprise billing, but they run into issues with controlling air ambulance charges because the companies are regulated by the Federal Aviation Authority. There are several bills pending in Congress to protect all Americans, but they have been stalled by special interests.
Every day legislation is delayed victimizes more consumers. President Donald Trump has said he will sign a bill to prohibit surprise billing, and Congress should get the job done because rare bipartisan support appears to exist to protect consumers from greedy operators.
However, most of the proposed legislation fails to address the abuses inherent in the air ambulance industry. It’s not enough to eliminate surprise billings within the hospital setting if you are going to continue to permit the air transportation companies to have sky-high prices.
Mike Castleberry, a senior vice-president for HealthSCOPE Benefits, a national firm that helps companies manage health care plans, observed, “The costs for these services (air ambulances) don’t add up. When you really get into the math, it starts to get embarrassing for the folks running these business.”
A bill titled the Lower Health Care Costs Act S 1985 has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Republican Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, and Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington. Their bipartisan legislation prohibits air ambulance services from engaging in surprise billing; that bill, or something equivalent, needs to be passed without further delay.
The air ambulance industry claims it engages in surprise billing because Medicare and Medicaid compensation for flights does not cover costs; therefore, the companies charge excessive amounts to private insurance and out-of-network patients. People who are involuntarily placed in this situation are oftentimes gouged.
Our system needs reformation, and if Medicare and Medicaid aren’t paying enough, the ambulance industry should submit justification for higher reimbursements, not further traumatize people with bills that do not remotely reflect their flight’s cost.
The solution is obvious. Adopting a single-payer system with fair fees financed by progressive taxes would eliminate all of this nonsense. That’s not going to happen anytime soon in America’s special interest lobbied world. Therefore, enacting federal legislation to eliminate all surprise billing is paramount.
In the interim, Idahoans may want to purchase a Life Flight membership that covers costs not paid by insurance. The nominal expense (less than $70 a year) merits consideration. Hopefully you will never need the service, but having coverage could prove invaluable given the current situation.
A small percentage of Americans require air ambulances per year. However, it can be the difference between life and death. None of us know when that might be the case, and when you have the need for emergency transport you are already facing critical problems. Bankruptcy for your ride to the hospital should not be one of them.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.