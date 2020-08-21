Economics is the study of the allocation of scarce resources. At the heart of economics lies the notion of trade-offs and opportunity costs. If we pursue one action, we must give up something else. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, one of the earliest questions was whether or not to shut the country down in order to limit the growth of cases. But did such a trade-off truly exist? How to handle the health pandemic was, and remains, a highly contentious issue.
Many argued that we should not shut the economy down (for the sake of preventing the spread of the virus) as the adverse economic impacts would be worse than the COVID-19 health impacts. On the other hand, others stated that continuing to keep the economy open would be costlier (in terms of health costs and to the longer-term economy) than shutting down temporarily. In essence, it came down to a “simple trade-off” being made: the economy versus human lives. Yes, there are tremendous costs to shutting down the economy — among others, unemployment rises, human and physical capital diminishes, GDP falls and we head deeper in an economic recession. But there are, naturally, costs to not shutting down such as the health care costs of increased cases (causing both direct and indirect medical costs) along with the human toll (e.g., physical and mental health), which affects future economic growth. This simple trade-off, however, is misleading.
Often missed with the simple trade-off is the interconnection between the health of the nation and the full functioning of the economy. A healthy society produces and buys more. Likewise, a stronger economy raises incomes and resources for health care, nutrition and the alleviation of poverty. Essentially, health and the economy are interrelated, permitting higher levels of and amplifying each other. The correlation and parallel between the two has followed the U.S. from its earliest days and is evident in better health outcomes like lifespan, infant mortality, nutrition, average height and weight, and reduced disease prevalence as the economy and incomes grew. It is also clear to see the corollary as the output has fallen with previous pandemics (e.g., the 1918 influenza pandemic).
Health costs are detrimental to the labor force. The negative relationship between higher unemployment and growth, as Okun’s law suggests, is clear; employment is directly linked to GDP growth or other measures of output. While it is costly for workers to miss work, there are also costs to sick workers entering a workplace and getting others sick. Furthermore, without a healthy workforce, or one partially engaged in childcare due to school closures, labor hours and productivity may fall in both the short and long-term, further decreasing national output.
Consumer spending contributes to roughly two-thirds of US GDP — with a decline in income (from lost employment or decreased capability of being able to work) comes a decline in spending, driving down the economy. Another component of growth is physical capital, which is also intertwined with a healthy population. Investment in infrastructure or by the private sector is subject to views about the future and if the health crisis is not alleviated, service sector spending, at least at the margin, will remain below trend. Human capital is another important contributing factor to economic growth — a reduction in human capital attainment will negatively impact the economy. Additionally, growing health disparities can lead to a reduction in economic activity through various pathways. As COVID-19 disproportionately affects minority group members, it is leading to ever-growing gaps in health disparities, again negatively impacting the economy.
The discussion of another shutdown is once again on the forefront of policy. Naturally, the health of society is one of the major concerns, as are macroeconomic concerns regarding the state of the economy and the future impact. We are uncertain how long it will take to recover from this crisis. The number of unemployed Americans has increased substantially and we are not, as of now, able to assess whether or not these layoffs are solely temporary or how many will be permanent layoffs. While there are no major underlying concerns to the economy, e.g., bad housing loans during the Great Recession, poor health policy may reduce our ability to fight this recession.
We have various policy tools at our disposal to stimulate the economy and increase aggregate demand (thereby increasing GDP and spurring on the economy). However, even with stimulating the economy, it will be difficult to recover from the crisis as consumers are weary to go out and spend their income. Savings rates have increased sharply in the U.S. and there has been a stark decrease in spending on items such as tourism, entertainment, restaurants, etc. As such, how can we stimulate the economy and get consumers to spend their income when they are hesitant to go out until the virus is under control? Without getting the virus under control, the economic downtown will likely be prolonged further.
Thus, it is not a simple as saying we need to conduct a cost-benefit analysis and see if the benefits of shutting down outweigh the costs of shutting down. But rather, we need to realize that they go hand in hand and further cases of COVID-19 will further lead to a decline in economy activity. Currently, however, the U.S. is now left in a position where we are neither seeing an improvement in economic conditions nor reductions in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Iris Buder is an associate professor of economics at Idaho State University. She received her Ph.D. in economics from the University of Utah in 2015, specializing in health economics. Her research interests include the economic costs of diseases, minority health, health disparities and microeconomic interventions.