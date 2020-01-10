America has impeached a third President. It’s a sad time.
Nothing good can be said about it. Scholars may argue the exact meaning of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” but the leader of our country is accused. The bottom line is just ugly.
It’s impossible to feel good about America being dragged through the mud. The rest of the world must be shaking its collective head as it looks on.
The saddest part of this whole mess is it never had to happen. The capital “B” blame for it all belongs squarely and firmly on the shoulders of Congress, aided and abetted by the Supreme Court.
More about that follows. First, though, a word about our president.
In the U.S., a president is the leader, not just of the folks with whom he’s wildly popular, but of all of us. Some, with whom he’s not so popular, say he’s dumb. That’s not so. He may not be very empathetic, or moral, but he is highly intelligent. That’s how he’s gotten to where he is.
Yes, he’s human. He does some things right and sometimes he makes mistakes. However, it appears he’s plenty bright enough to know what he can get away with.
Sadly, he was elected facing a Congress that no longer saw itself as our Founding Fathers intended, as a third branch of government, as equal to the president and willing to hold him accountable. Facing a weak Congress, he was tempted to do something he might not otherwise have done.
Why should he have expected accountability? The Reagan administration broke the law and sold arms to Iran. Fourteen people were charged, 11 convicted, six freed on appeal, the last five then pardoned by Bush1 who knew what was going on but said he didn’t and got elected president anyway.
Reagan? A trove of documents disappeared. No evidence could then be found that he knew what was going on.
Clinton lied to America and out-weaseled Congressional investigators. He was one of a long line of powerful men taking advantage of women. Congress impeached him, but given the chance to stand up for women, to its shame failed to convict him. Bush2, by the way, lied to Congress, America and the world to invade Iraq and served two terms in office.
What was Congress doing while this went on? Two very important things. Raising money to run for reelection and avoiding taking firm stands on anything that could bring negative press.
By the 1990s, the average Congressman had to raise $10,000 in donations every working day to fund a competitive reelection campaign. The Supremes pitched in big time in 2010 by declaring corporations and unions have free speech rights and could spend unlimited amounts on elections, upping the ante even further.
Given the cost of campaigning, it’s just been smart for Congressmen to sit back and let a president lead on tough issues. Once polling shows which way public opinion is leaning is soon enough to take a stand. Thus, the president, not Congress, has influence and power.
With this background why wouldn’t a new president be expected to think he could do just about anything?
There’s no indication Congress will develop a backbone and genuinely stand up to the president this time. Until Congress does (or some new, dramatic, sensational evidence comes to light that gives Congress political cover) nothing will change. Our new normal here must be a terrible disappointment to the men who wrote our Constitution.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist and is currently semi-retired from a long engineering career.