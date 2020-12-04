As more restrictions are placed upon Americans due to the surge in coronavirus infections, you might be looking for outings involving fresh air. Excellent ones to consider before snow and ice cover the ground, or for next spring, are what I’ll dub the Red Hill and Idaho State campus rock walks.
Close acquaintances know about my fondness for stones. Others who disagree with my columns have suggested I actually have rocks in my head or have offered less flattering accolades. Tossing opinions at me backed by verifiable facts are your best option if your aim is to crack my granite noggin because names never hurt me.
I do appreciate rocks. They adorn the interior and exterior of my home and evoke spiritual memories from past trips. While constructing the Japanese garden at Pocatello’s airport, our master gardener, Cindy Marshall, said I was more likely to wash off a rock than give a thirsty plant a drink; ‘tis parchfully true.
If you are a fellow rock hound who enjoys fresh air and splendid vistas, park your auto near McIntosh Manor by Davis Field where you can access trails onto Red Hill. On sunny days, climbing to the pillar offers splendid views in multiple directions. It is a superb vantage spot for appreciating Pocatello’s layout within the valley.
The image you see when you are at the pillars gazing down upon Idaho State’s campus is one of serene beauty. I haven’t visited ISU much in recent years and forget the physical tranquility of my alma mater.
From your outlook, there are several hiking options to consider. For those who enjoy hikes with elevation, walking due south from Red Hill along the ridge line across subsequent peaks is perfect. Striking images will continue to unfold, and you can either return the way you came or drop down to the trail on your right that returns alongside the cemetery at the base of the hills. Throughout this walk you can see many beautiful conglomerate stones as the Red Hill formation is covered with geologic specimens.
A different walkabout option is to again head south on Red Hill. As you drop off Red Hill there will be an immediate trail to your right that circles back around the front base of Red Hill towards the ISU campus. The pathway runs beneath the recently installed I on the hill.
Being a rock aficionado, I commend those who installed the striking boulders throughout the campus that are exemplars from all of Idaho’s counties. There are stones gathered by the Administration building that are from the Pocatello Gap. We also transported many stunning rocks from this area into the zen portion of the Kizuna Garden at the Pocatello airport.
As a side note, the Pocatello Gap is another place worth hiking if you enjoy seeing unusual rocks, and can be accessed off Blackrock Canyon Road immediately adjacent to the interstate.
Strolling across the ISU campus to take in strategically placed rocks offers a pleasant escape. Kudos to the efforts that went into providing seating throughout the Quad for relaxation and a place to sit and enjoy your lunch.
If you are in dire need of an escape or merely want to get out of the house, a walk along the ridges south of Red Hill or a meander across ISU’s campus are great options. Taking your children along will also provide educational opportunities although you will need to keep a close eye on your rascals during certain parts of these walks.
Many of us are tired of being cooped-in for protection, but refreshing outings are available near home. Why not take a rock walk?
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.