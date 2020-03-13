"Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over. I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for most people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and still lost." — Mekita Rivas
The stock market has just suffered its worst day since “Black Monday” in 1987. Panic over the coronavirus has triggered massive declines that have wiped out virtually all of the market gains of the past four years.
This isn't good news for anyone. Yet while discussing this on a new forum, I was snarked by a gleeful Bernie Sanders supporter who opined that I must be an “rich old guy” crying over his privilege. “Your post exudes entitlement,” he said.
No, son, my post exudes arithmetic, and if you were any good at it you'd be sad, too. A bull market may not necessarily be the tide that lifts all ships, but a bear market is surely the ship that goes down with all hands aboard.
It's more than just coronavirus that's tanking the economy. It's shameless, egregious, public ignorance amplified and fanned by the media. I think that our bad deeds may be about to catch up with us. A reckoning might be coming.
We've spent decades rewarding low expectations when it comes to general competence. The notion that you might have to work diligently for many years to qualify as an expert in something flew the coop a long time ago. We've come to award credentials based on seat time, identity and other items unpredictive of future performance.
I gave up relying on credentials to know who to pay attention to a long time ago. I could never get used to the disappointment. It's what you have to say or what you do that's persuasive to me.
A few nights ago, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay was a guest of Brian Williams on his MSNBC show discussing Michael Bloomberg's massive spending on his presidential bid. During this segment, both cited a tweet by Washington Post writer Mekita Rivas that Bloomberg that said that Bloomberg could have given every American $1 million and had money left over for what he spent on advertising.
That's clearly wrong, but hey, what's five orders of magnitude between friends?
This is more than just an innocent gaffe. All of these people opine to large audiences on the economy, coronavirus and other current events. If you don't understand the difference between one and one million you should not be talking about the economy, coronavirus or anything else with numbers. And that goes for both politicians and the media.
The coronovirus panic is almost a perfect storm of sensationalism, bad information and the Dunning-Kruger effect — where the most ignorant are the most oblivious to their ignorance. We are about to make a lot of people poor over something that's very likely not as bad as it's made out to be. The media and some public leaders bear much of the responsibility for instigating the panic.
There are examples of this galore.
This week there appeared in the Washington Post online a story under the headline "Coronavirus burial pits in Iran so vast that they're visible from space." This story was full of speculation from unnamed sources. The parts of the story that probably are true were written in the most over the top language possible.
The field behind our home and the barn that sits in the middle of it are visible from outer space as well.
This amounts to jack squat when it comes to coronavirus.
I recently heard a TV doctor lambasting the government for failing to recognize how devastating and deadly the coronavirus is to senior citizens — especially those over 80.
Age-wise, I'm a senior citizen myself. The one thing I know for sure about being a senior citizen is that lots of things are harder on you than they are on younger people. That's why you go see your doctor at least once a year for a checkup.
A lot of the seniors who have died from coronavirus could have just as well perished from a cold or flu.
That, unfortunately, comes with being old.
The facts that are concerning about coronavirus are the ease with which it spreads and the fact that there's not likely to be a vaccination for it anytime soon. But when everyone calms down and we are able to generate good statistics the current trend seems to indicate that the mortality rate will be about that of some strains of flu.
Is that great news? No, it is not. But should something that is potentially only flu-like have the effect shutting down the economy? That's a tougher question.
The anticipated mortality of coronavirus is largely hypothetical. The danger to our economy of shutting things down is anything but. And I have little faith the powers that be to make the best decisions under the current circumstances.
This all comes back to you and me. You want a class of people more capable of effectively dealing with crises? Make competence more of a priority than just carrying whatever banner you like.
Personally I care less about Democrat, Republican, independent, gay, straight, black, white, churchgoer, pillar of the community or any of the rest of that than I do competence. We can argue about the stuff around the edges later, but when the poop hits the fan all I want to know is that you are good in the pocket.
We'd better get there soon. Otherwise a lot of people are going to find out that stupid hurts.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time happily raising three children, llama farming and riding mountain bikes and motorcycles.