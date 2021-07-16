Among the recently released U.S, Supreme Court decisions, the most widely criticized — and rightly so — was its ruling, in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, that Arizona had the right to enact a law clearly intended to impede voting by that state’s minority populations.
The most devastating critique of that decision is the dissenting opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan, which can be easily accessed in the official record of the court’s decision. She effectively reduced the majority’s legal rationale to rubble by exposing its blatant misinterpretation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
But the court’s most interesting decision, for me, was the decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia runs a foster care program by contracting with a host of private agencies. It canceled its contract with a Catholic agency (Catholic Social Services — CSS) when it discovered that CSS would not consider same-sex couples as potential foster or adoptive parents. The city has a non-discrimination clause in its contracts that forbids discrimination on any grounds, including sexual orientation. The city asked CSS to change its policy, but CSS refused. CSS then sued the city for violation of its constitutional right to the free exercise of its religious beliefs.
All lower courts upheld the city’s action. The Supreme Court did not. It ruled that the city violated the Free Exercise clause of the First Amendment. The vote was 9-0. That vote was, at first glance, astonishing. How could the three liberals on the court actually see eye-to-eye with the conservative majority on this issue? Yet the liberals filed no opinions. They (Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, Kagan) joined Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in support of the majority opinion written by Justice John Roberts. Samuel Alito filed a very long concurring opinion in which Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas joined.
What the hell was going on?
It seems that another issue — a broader one — was at stake: the issue of which previous Supreme Court case should guide the court’s decision in similar cases.
Since 1990, the court has looked to a case known as Employment Division, Department of Human Resources of Oregon v. Alfred Smith (or just “Smith”) when considering cases in which it is alleged that a law violates someone’s right to the free exercise of religion. The court held, in that decision, that “the right of free exercise does not relieve an individual of the obligation to comply with a valid and neutral law of general applicability on the ground that the law proscribes (or prescribes) conduct that his religion prescribes (or proscribes).” Smith concluded that to do otherwise would be “to make the professed doctrines of religious belief superior to the law of the land, and, in effect, to permit any citizen to become a law unto himself.” In other words, if a law serves a useful purpose, applies to everyone equally, and there’s no hint of any intent to interfere with any specific religious beliefs or practices, then that law must be obeyed. It cannot be invalidated because it happens to burden some religious practice.
In the Fulton case, however, the majority held that Smith was not relevant. Philadelphia’s non-discrimination rule allowed for exceptions, so it was not universally applicable, as Smith required. Smith was set aside, therefore, and the majority concluded that the city’s refusal to contract with the CSS was, indeed, a violation of First Amendment rights, since the city should have made an exception for the Catholic agency.
The more conservative justices were far from satisfied with that result. What they wanted was a reconsideration of Smith. Alito’s lengthy concurring opinion was actually an extended argument against Smith, in which he insisted that it be rejected as a precedent. If the three liberals had not joined with Kavanaugh, Barrett and Roberts to create a majority, Alito might have had his way. That’s why the liberals voted as they did.
Alito’s opposition to Smith was, essentially, that it provided inadequate protection for religious believers. He insisted that any law that imposed even a slight burden upon the exercise of religion must be “narrowly tailored to serve a compelling public interest,” (i.e., subjected to “strict scrutiny”) — a standard that few laws can meet. In other words, Smith made it far too easy for a law that interfered with religious practices to be found constitutional. For Alito, the law of the land must always give way if religious beliefs are interfered with. For him, the right of believers to act upon their beliefs is absolute.
There’s no doubt that the writers of the Constitution gave religious rights prominence by making them the first explicitly identified rights in the Bill of Rights. There were clear historical reasons for that. As we all know, the colonies were founded, in part, by people fleeing from state-sponsored religious persecution. In many European countries, state-imposed religious conformity was the rule. (Several of the colonies even imitated that model.)
Those were times in which religion loomed large in people’s lives, and, since religion, by its nature, has no effective way to settle doctrinal disagreements, when Christianity splintered into multiple factions after the Reformation, those factions’ doctrinal differences were irreconcilable, and that often led to conflict between them, even war.
Hence, at the time of the Constitutional Convention, there was ample historical evidence that religious intolerance could cause serious civil strife. It was both natural and prudent for the U.S. Constitution to declare that the new America would insist upon religious toleration, and that government would play no religious role whatsoever, except to ensure that all religious views were protected against interference.
Historical circumstances may explain why the Framers thought it advisable to make the protection of religious freedom a conspicuous part of the Bill of Rights. They do not, however, explain why Alito is so hostile to Smith, and so insistent that religious rights are absolutely inviolable. It’s difficult not to suspect that Alito, as a practicing Catholic, actually believes just what Smith denies, viz .that what he regards as God’s laws, are superior to the laws of the land. It’s also plausible to suspect that Alito believes that religion — especially Christianity — is now endangered, and religious rights must therefore be defended with exceptional vigor.
Times have, indeed, changed. Religion’s influence has waned — dramatically in Europe, less so in the U.S., but still markedly. Though the right to free religious practice is still acknowledged, it is not seen, by many people, as any more important than other rights, nor any less subject to limitation, when circumstances make that occur.
The fact is, Smith gets it right for our times. The laws of the land must prevail; and the religious must accept being inconvenienced, at least if that is simply an unintended effect of laws that the people think are generally beneficial.
