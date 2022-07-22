A state political party convention is useful — from the standpoint of participants and close watchers — for networking and, for the party, building unity, along with creating the case for why that party should be entrusted with political office in the upcoming general elections.

There’s a traditional script. A platform and statements about the issues consistent with both the party and broader public opinion usually are offered. The winners in the primary election are celebrated: They were the choices of the party’s voters, right? And they will in any event be the party’s standard bearers in the approaching campaign. Primary losers will be consoled, given a little outreach to keep them in the fold, but generally placed on the back bench. Party leaders, as long as the party seems to be functioning well (within its capabilities) and barring anything scandalous, usually are kept in place, at least while the cameras are rolling.