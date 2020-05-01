It’s apparent that Gov. Brad Little, a Republican governor in a deep-red state — and a state that also harbors a considerable number of libertarian loonies (the Idaho Freedom Foundation), as well as proto-terrorists like the Bundys — has been under great pressure to lift all the restrictions that he has imposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that he has done so, the people of Idaho face a rather unusual situation: Normally, the public’s role in governmental actions involves using its influence before legislation is passed and signed by the governor. After that point — while there is always the possibility of protests, lawsuits and voting against incumbents in the next election — it’s basically the case that a law must be obeyed, and the state has the power to enforce that obedience.
But now that Little has ordered his restrictions lifted, no one is obligated to obey him. No one is required to open a restaurant, or a movie theater, and no one is forced to go to a restaurant or movie theater if they think that it is not yet safe to do so. It is truly up to the people to decide on the wisdom of that governmental action; it is, if you will, a vote-with-your-feet situation.
Admittedly, some of the more unhinged members of the far right are of the opinion that the governor shouldn’t have imposed restrictions to begin with. Randy Armstrong, the undistinguished state representative from Inkom, seems to take the view (in his ISJ column of April 22) that the governor took actions that interfered with people’s freedom to do business and gather in groups, and he had no right to do so. Randy admits that, without those actions, there would have been more deaths, but he thinks it would have been worth it.
Why would more deaths have been OK? Armstrong asks us to see our governor as like King George at the time of the Revolutionary War or Hitler during World War II. The comparison is decidedly murky, but one reading of it seems to be that Little has been a tyrant, and the rest of us have been cowards because, not wanting to see our friends and relatives (or ourselves) die from the virus, we have failed to rise up and stop him from taking away our rights.
How that comparison squares with the fact that the governor’s “tyrannical” action was motivated by his wish that deaths be held to a minimum — which seems unlike King George or Hitler — and the fact that his restrictions on people’s freedom are both legal, and temporary, is something of a puzzle.
Armstrong also insists that the governor’s “draconian” measures didn’t have science on their side. But of course they did, and they have worked. Those measures were precisely what was recommended by epidemiologists and were commonsensical. If one is dealing with a highly infectious, deadly virus for which there is no known, effective treatment or vaccine, the obvious thing to do is try to keep the virus from spreading by preventing infected people from passing it on.
The real issue, at present, is what we should do now that the governor has acted to “open” the state at the end of this month. To begin with, there seems to be a consensus among those medical scientists who study viral epidemics that it is dangerous to abandon restrictions on people’s movements too soon.
Is May 1 too soon? Probably so. Until we have achieved the goal of massive testing, enabling us to know who are carriers of the virus and thus able to infect others, and the goal of being able to track those carriers and isolate the people with whom they have been in contact, we are likely to produce a “second wave” of the epidemic. Neither of those goals were achieved by May 1.
Therefore, my plea to my fellow Pocatellans is this: Consider very carefully whether you wish to resume your normal activities. Even though the “opening” is in stages, as the governor now proposes, even if some restrictions have been retained in order to reduce risk, such as personal distancing, and requiring restaurants to provide greater space between tables, keep in mind that the risk is still there. In the case of restaurants, for example, a Chinese study of how infection spreads in a restaurant seems to show that it is air currents generated by heating and cooling systems that carry the virus from one person to another. If you are in the path of a current that passes by an infected person, even one 20 feet away, you are in real danger of becoming infected yourself.
Take into consideration that there are still a great many infected people in Idaho, and many of them are a-symptomatic. And also that, if other states abandon their restrictions as well, travel will resume and even more carriers will enter our state.
I sympathize with businesses that have suffered and employees that have been fired, and I hope that the federal government will manage to compensate them for their losses. In the end, however, we owe it to ourselves and those we love to protect ourselves as best we can.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.